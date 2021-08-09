‘Fresh charges against El-Zakzaky smacks of persecution’

Disquiet over fresh charges against El-Zakzaky

Lawyers have queried the rationale behind the filing of fresh terrorism charges against the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Meenat, by the Kaduna State Government. The lawyers described the action which came barely two days after the couple were discharged and acquitted of similar offences as executive rascality capable of portraying the judiciary in bad light. AKEEM NAFIU reports

The fresh terrorism charges slammed on the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Meenat, by the Kaduna State Government has drawn the ire of some senior lawyers.

The lawyers who were unanimous in condemning the action criticized Kaduna State Government for embarking on another legal venture to nail the muslim cleric and his wife barely 48 hours after they were freed by the court on similar offences.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in custody since 2015 following a clash by members of the Shi’ites Movement and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

A judicial panel set up by the Kaduna State Government to investigate the clash in 2016 later recommended the prosecution of El-Zakzaky and his wife for their alleged roles in the death of a soldier. Consequently, on April 18, 2018, the Kaduna State Government filed an 8-count charge of homicide against the duo over the death of a soldier in the December 2015 incident.

Trial subsequently commenced before Justice Gideon Kurada of a Kaduna High Court with the prosecution eventually closing its case on March 31, 2021, while the defendants filed a no case submission.

In his ruling on the couple’s no case motion on July 28, 2021, Justice Kurada discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife of an 8-count charge bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace.

The judge, in a ruling that lasted about 8 hours upheld the couple’s no case submission and ordered their release from custody.

Briefing reporters on the court’s verdict, defence lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, said: “The trial of Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, has come to an end as the court found them not guilty of the alleged crime filed against them by the Kaduna State Government.

“The court found that the charges that were filed in 2018 pursuant to the Penal Law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015, were incompetent.

“The court, presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada, ruled that the charge was not supposed to be filed in the first place, as the government cannot arraign someone for a said crime that was not an offence at the time.

The court ruled that the charge was incompetent, as the court agreed that El-Zakzaky and his wife have committed no offence.

“The court also holds that the event of December 12, 2015 and December 15, 2015 was not an offence and the court was emphatic that none of the events on December 12, 2015 can be attributed to the defendants for an offence.

“The court, thereby, discharges and acquits the defendants, as there should have been no charge in the first place. No party asked for cost of fine”.

Kaduna’s Fresh charge

Barely two days after El-Zakzaky and his wife were freed by the court, a fresh 7-count charge was slammed on the couple by the Kaduna State Government.

The fresh charges border on terrorism and treasonable felony against the State and Federal Government. Speaking on the issue, Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Daris Bayero, disclosed that some of the actions of the Shi’ite leader upon which he is being charged to court afresh happened before 2015.

He added that with the fresh charges, the court will consequently issue an order for the arrest of El-Zakzaky.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, the decision of Kaduna State Government to slam fresh terrorism charges on El-Zakzaky and his wife has not gone down well with some senior lawyers.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend called for restraint on the part of government in order not to be caught by the doctrine of double jeopardy.

They said anything that could further aggravate the worsening insecurity situation in the country should be avoided.

To the lawyers, the issue is no longer about El-Zakzaky and his wife, but his followers and as such government cannot afford to be perceived as callous and insensitive to the plight of their supporters, followers and family members who received the judicial pronouncement discharging and acquitting them with jubilation.

The lawyers equally agreed with the views of El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) that the filing of the new charge by Kaduna Government was a ploy to frustrate his client’s release from custody.

Falana had in a statement alleged that the fresh charge was “hurriedly filed in the Federal High Court holden at Kaduna on Tuesday, 26th July, in a desperate bid by the Kaduna State Government to frustrate the release of the defendants from further incarceration”.

“In other words, the new charge was maliciously filed when the Kaduna State Government anticipated that the ruling fixed for July 28 in respect our no case submission would succeed.

“As soon as the new charge was filed, the bailiff of the Federal High Court was commanded to rush to the Kaduna Correctional Centre to serve same on the defendants.

But, the defendants refused to accept service of the charge and directed the bailiff to serve it on them through their counsel. But for reasons best known to the Kaduna State Government, the charge was not served on the defence counsel.

“In apparent disregard of the epochal judgement of the Honourable Justice Gideon Kurada, the Kaduna State Government seeks to subject the defendants to trial under the Terrorism Prevention Act enacted in 2011 for offences that were committed as far back as 2008.

“But since the Kaduna State Government is not sure that the defendants would be convicted for terrorism, the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Bayero, has announced that an appeal would be filed at the Court of Appeal against the Ruling of the Honourable Justice Gideon Kurada”, Falana added.

A rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) was also critical of the action of Kaduna State Government.

He said: “It is a desperate ploy by an equally desperate and clueless antipeople’s government who never seem to believe that power is only ephemeral. They never obey court orders. They are never comfortable with the rule of law or due process.

It’s so shameful that El-Zakzaky and his wife have been caught in their sadistic game of musical chairs for six years”.

Another silk, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, also faulted Kaduna Government on the fresh charge saying the endless incarceration of El- Zakzaky and his wife is unjustified. “I believe that the recent action in rearresting El-Zakzaky is ill-advised.

If the government has a genuine case, the man should have been prosecuted long ago. His endless incarceration is unjustified”, Sowemimo said.

To Mr. Norrison Quakers (SAN), the fresh charge against El-Zakzaky and his wife is an afterthought and has not portrayed Kaduna Government in good light. Quakers said: “The new charge in my humble opinion is an afterthought.

After detention and subsequent trial spanning over 6 years resulting in an acquittal, a new charge is filed, this will leave no one in doubt that it is indeed a ploy not to have them released. Situations like this become very worrisome against the backdrop of the security situation in the country.

“At this stage, it is no longer about the man and his wife, but his followers. The government cannot afford to be perceived as callous and insensitive to the plight of the supporters, followers and family members, who received the judicial pronouncement discharging and acquitting him and his wife with jubilation.

“If he is seen as a security threat to the state, the security apparatus of the state can be deployed to checkmate him.

Whilst it is not out of place to acknowledge the fact that the government is at liberty to file and commence another criminal trial, if there are multiple criminal allegations against a person, the government must not however be seen or perceived as persecuting him, as opposed to prosecuting.

But, If the allegation is the same as the one determined by the court, rather than initiate a fresh charge and be caught by the doctrine of double jeopardy, the state can appeal the decision”.

In his own submissions, Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN) said the fresh charge was a ploy by Kaduna Government to frustrate the release of El-Zakzaky and his wife from custody. He sought the dismissal of the charge for being an abuse of court’s process.

“Clearly, that is the intention of the prosecution. Our jurisprudence does not allow anybody to use the process of court to harass or intimidate another person.

That is what the prosecution is trying to do. You kept the accused persons in custody for about six years and on the eve of the court’s decision on their no case to answer, you quickly filed another case so that if they succeed in the anticipated ruling, they will not breadth the air of freedom because another case will be hanging on their necks.

The latest action must be dismissed for being an abuse”, the silk said.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf described the action of Kaduna Government as a travesty of justice and a misuse of authority. He said: “It is a sad commentary that the Kaduna State Government will embark on another legal venture just to nail the Shi’ites leader, Zeikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Meenat, barely two days after they were discharged and acquitted by a Kaduna High Court.

“To my mind, this is a travesty of justice and a misuse of authority. It is indeed executive rascality capable of portraying the judiciary in bad light. It should be seen for what it is.

It is a political case and the government is trying to make a political issue out of it, despite the rancorous situation brought about by the ill-advised detention of the muslim cleric, his wife and some Shi’ite members by the Federal Government and Kaduna State Government.

“I think enough punishment and harm has been done to the family and they should be allowed to enjoy the freedom they deserve. The Kaduna State Government should be careful about heating up the environment as it now has more problems to contend with”.

Mr. Kabir Akingbolu noted that filing fresh charges against El- Zakzaky and his wife amounts to double jeopardy in contravention of constitutional provisions. “Honestly, truth be told, there is no need to charge him afresh.

After all, he has spent over six years in detention which if convicted would have formed part of his sentence or punishment if found guilty eventually.

Besides, one would expect that El-Zakzaky must have learnt his lessons in a hard way to know that he needs to shun extremism and live in peace with his neighbours. “I want to think that charging him again amounts to double jeopardy which is frowned at by the Constitution of the country.

Because having been charged once on the same set of facts, he cannot be charged again on same facts. It is not permitted to institute actions in piecemeal.

I therefore strongly believe that any new charge is nothing but a ploy to continue keeping him in prison custody indefinitely and it sad”, Akingbolu disclosed. Mr. Chris Ekemezie said the fresh charge on El-Zakzaky and his wife is ploy to lock the couple up at the pleasure of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

He said: “Yes, it is a ploy to lock them up at the mercy of the state governor. If there was genuine terrorism charge, it would have been preferred against them from day one.

The basic question to ask is which aspect of El-Zakzaky’s conduct constitutes terrorism? None. Rather, it is the Kaduna State’s conduct that is terrorism related”. Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Ige Asemudara accused Kaduna Government of persecuting El-Zakzaky and his wife.

He added that there was no basis for the filing of fresh charges against the couple.

“I do agree that the decision of the Kaduna State Government to file a fresh charge against El-Zakzaky and his wife is actually a ploy to keep them perpetually in detention. I also want to submit with the greatest respect that what is happening amounts to persecution and no longer prosecution.

“As the court has discharged him of the allegation levelled against him, I don’t know why the Kaduna State Government will file a fresh charge, especially when these are issues that arise from the same line of transaction, same set of allegations similar to those upon which he had earlier been discharged and acquitted”, Asemudara said.

Like this: Like Loading...