Fresh clarification issued on diaspora remittances

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has further clarified procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances. In a circular to authorised dealers and banks posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said: “All International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) must ensure that all funds in favour of beneficiaries/ recipients in Nigeria be deposited into the agent’s banks’ corresponding account.”

It also reiterated that “agent banks (deposit money banks) in Nigeria will be responsible for final payment to beneficiaries/ recipients either in foreign currency cash (USD) or into the beneficiaries/ recipients’ domiciliary account in Nigeria.”

The regulator reminded DMBs that the mode of payment, either in cash or transfer, “is at the sole discretion of the beneficiaries/ recipients.” In an earlier circular on Monday, the CBN ordered that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through IMTOs must be paid such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice. It said recipients of such remittances had the option of receiving such funds either in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domiciliary account

