Business

Fresh clarification issued on diaspora remittances

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has further clarified procedures for receipt of diaspora remittances. In a circular to authorised dealers and banks posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said: “All International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) must ensure that all funds in favour of beneficiaries/ recipients in Nigeria be deposited into the agent’s banks’ corresponding account.”

It also reiterated that “agent banks (deposit money banks) in Nigeria will be responsible for final payment to beneficiaries/ recipients either in foreign currency cash (USD) or into the beneficiaries/ recipients’ domiciliary account in Nigeria.”

The regulator reminded DMBs that the mode of payment, either in cash or transfer, “is at the sole discretion of the beneficiaries/ recipients.” In an earlier circular on Monday, the CBN ordered that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through IMTOs must be paid such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice. It said recipients of such remittances had the option of receiving such funds either in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domiciliary account

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Employment plunges on COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian economy continues to reel from the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as Stanbic IBTC PLC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows difficulties in paying staff led to a record fall in employment as well as a sharp drop in business confidence.   According to the, “the impact of COVID-19 led to a […]
Business

Labour union threatens strike over members’ dispute with MTN Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has threatened to embark on a two-week industrial action over the alleged anti-labour practices by the management of MTN Nigeria. The union, which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday. It also vowed […]
Business

NIPCO to deepen cooking gas access nationwide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Nigerian Independent Marketing Company (NIPCO) has disclosed plan to deploy more skids to guarantee access to cooking gas nationwide.   Managing Director, NIPCO Plc, Suresh Kumar, who disclosed this in a statement issued at the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, also added that its hydrocarbon products storage and distribution facilities, coupled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: