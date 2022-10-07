News

Fresh controversy over HOSTCOM’s surveillance contract demands

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Members of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas, Bayelsa State chapter, have demanded to be included in the oil and gas surveillance and security contract as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the president of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, Chairman of HOSTCOM, Pastor Samson Debby Graham, also called on the Bayelsa State Government to establish Bayelsa State Oil Producing Development Commission (BASOPADEC) as it done in other oil producing states.

He maintained that BASOPADEC has passed through all the necessary processes in the state. ”We in HOSTCOM Bayelsa State humbly request for your support and facilitation of the establishment of BASOPADEC Commission. The bill which has passed through the required stages should be passed into law. The inclusion of HOSTCOM in the surveillance and security of oil and gas facilities as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act should be implemented.

“Also, help us secure the training of 1000 youths with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board”, he said. Responding, the INC President said: “It is very unfortunate that NNPC awarded roads contracts in other places without anyone in Bayelsa. They have used PIA to take over our resources. They are now trying to use the Water Resources Bill to take over our waters. “The battle ahead of us is bigger than the battle in the past but I’m assuring all that if we speak in one voice, we will win”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG offers states $2.5m for tax relief on individuals, businesses

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

  The Federal Government has promised $2.5 million grant to state government that will implement tax compliance relief programme for individual taxpayers and businesses to mitigate the COVID-19 impact. This is part of the plans by the government to reboot the economy following the after effects of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in […]
News

CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented […]
News Top Stories

Air Peace sacks 75 pilots, cuts workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airline: To survive, some jobs must go   Unions shut Bristow Helicopters   Two weeks after the chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema expressed frustration with the demands of his pilots and threat to shut down the airline, the  management of the carrier, yesterday, sacked over 75 of its pilots.   The airline was, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica