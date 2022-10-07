Fresh controversy over HOSTCOM’s surveillance contract demands

Members of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas, Bayelsa State chapter, have demanded to be included in the oil and gas surveillance and security contract as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during an advocacy visit to the president of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, Chairman of HOSTCOM, Pastor Samson Debby Graham, also called on the Bayelsa State Government to establish Bayelsa State Oil Producing Development Commission (BASOPADEC) as it done in other oil producing states.

He maintained that BASOPADEC has passed through all the necessary processes in the state. ”We in HOSTCOM Bayelsa State humbly request for your support and facilitation of the establishment of BASOPADEC Commission. The bill which has passed through the required stages should be passed into law. The inclusion of HOSTCOM in the surveillance and security of oil and gas facilities as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act should be implemented.

“Also, help us secure the training of 1000 youths with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board”, he said. Responding, the INC President said: “It is very unfortunate that NNPC awarded roads contracts in other places without anyone in Bayelsa. They have used PIA to take over our resources. They are now trying to use the Water Resources Bill to take over our waters. “The battle ahead of us is bigger than the battle in the past but I’m assuring all that if we speak in one voice, we will win”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...