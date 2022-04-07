News

Fresh crisis hits Delta APC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has assumed a new twist as aggrieved members have served a seven-day ultimatum on the national body of the party to harmonize the factions in the state or risk mass defection. They expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the crisis in the state was resolved in favour of a self-styled leader at the detriment of other formidable leaders in the state. This may not be unconnected with the photos of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege, the member on the board of the Nigeria Maritime and Surveillance Agency (NIMASA), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, that went viral on social media that the trio resolved their political differences in Abuja, abandoning their followers in the state to their fate.

They said the action has translated into the minority supporters, now claiming ownership of the party in the state for being recognised by the national organs. In Ika Federal Constituency where the flag of the party was lowered, pending the determination of the ultimatum, the aggrieved members, led by their leader, Barr Ifeanyi Williams, supported by the Senatorial Chairman, Hon Dada Agholor and 15 others, Wednesday, threatened to seek redress elsewhere. They resolved that: “If the national leadership of the party fails to heed to our demand, we may find an alternative platform for our teeming members to express themselves politically.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Collaborative efforts panacea for national peace, security in Nigeria – Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has advocated collaborative efforts beyond the boundaries of ethnicity, race, socio-cultural construct, religious affiliation, and doctrinal differences by faith leaders with moral authority as the much needed panacea to advance and achieve sustainable peace, social cohesion and hope in Nigeria. The Governor who stated this at the Inclusive […]
News

NBC orders media outlets to desist from revealing victims, details of terrorist attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has given a new order to media outlets in the country. NBC has ordered television and radio stations in Nigeria to desist from revealing “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports. NBC made this known in a statement titled, ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs […]
News

Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan   Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of having deducted checkoff dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike would continue.   This was made known through the University of Ibadan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica