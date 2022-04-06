Metro & Crime

Fresh crisis hits Delta APC

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has assumed a new twist as aggrieved members served a seven-day ultimatum on the national body of the party to harmonize the factions in the state or risk mass defection.

They expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the crisis in the state was resolved in favour of a self-styled leader at the detriment of other formidable leaders in the state.

This may not be unconnected with the photos of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, the member on the board of the Nigeria Maritime and Surveillance Agency (NIMASA), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, that went viral on social media that the trio resolved their political differences in Abuja, abandoning their followers in the state to their fate.

They said the action has translated into the minority supporters, now claiming ownership of the party in the state for being recognised by the national organs.

In Ika Federal Constituency where the flag of the party was lowered, pending the determination of the ultimatum, the aggrieved members, led by their leader, Barr Ifeanyi Williams, supported by the Senatorial Chairman, Hon Dada Agholor and 15 others, Wednesday, threatened to seek redress elsewhere.

They resolved that: “If the national leadership of the party fails to heed to our demand, we may find an alternative platform for our teeming members to express themselves politically.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ABUAD: Cartel extorts female undergraduates with nudes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A four-man student-cartel which specialises in cyberstalking of female undergraduates after taking possession of their nudes has been uncovered at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).   The cartel was discovered by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, FLAG’IT App and Afe ABUAD. However, the alleged leader of the ring, David Ofoeyeno (19), a 300-Level student of […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Tragedy struck in Ondo State over the weekend following the death of the Chief of Protocol to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Tosin Ogunbodede, who was a top member of Akeredolu’s government, lost his life in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on Saturday night along the busy Ilesha Expressway. The accident also […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits murder police inspector, abduct three students in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Police kill two, recover firearms Bandits have killed a police inspector and abducted three students during an attack on a community in Kaduna State. The attack occurred about 11pm on Wednesday at Ungwa Waziri, Karji in Chikun Local Government Area. The gunmen killed the police inspector before abducting three others – a boy and two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica