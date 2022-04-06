Fresh crisis hits Delta APC

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has assumed a new twist as aggrieved members served a seven-day ultimatum on the national body of the party to harmonize the factions in the state or risk mass defection.

They expressed dissatisfaction at the manner in which the crisis in the state was resolved in favour of a self-styled leader at the detriment of other formidable leaders in the state.

This may not be unconnected with the photos of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, the member on the board of the Nigeria Maritime and Surveillance Agency (NIMASA), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei and the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, that went viral on social media that the trio resolved their political differences in Abuja, abandoning their followers in the state to their fate.

They said the action has translated into the minority supporters, now claiming ownership of the party in the state for being recognised by the national organs.

In Ika Federal Constituency where the flag of the party was lowered, pending the determination of the ultimatum, the aggrieved members, led by their leader, Barr Ifeanyi Williams, supported by the Senatorial Chairman, Hon Dada Agholor and 15 others, Wednesday, threatened to seek redress elsewhere.

They resolved that: “If the national leadership of the party fails to heed to our demand, we may find an alternative platform for our teeming members to express themselves politically.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...