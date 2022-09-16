Sports

Fresh crisis hits NFF as court stops Sep 30 polls

…Pinnick may get much-coveted tenure elongation
…as ministry moves to placate PFAN

Football in the country has been thrown into a fresh crisis as a Federal High Court, Abuja division on Thursday gave an order restraining the Nigeria Football Federation from conducting the September 30, 2022 election that will give birth to the new board of the NFF. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court ruled that the September 30 polls scheduled to take place in Benin City, Edo State, cannot hold, ordering all parties to maintain the status quo. He has fixed October 31 for further proceedings on the matters.

The court, presiding over the matter in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2022, also ruled that all parties should maintain the status quo and adjourned further proceedings till October 31. This move comes after the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria filed a suit against the federation over unequal representation of all the five statutory bodies making up the NFF in terms of voting rights and representation on the NFF Board, its Congress and substanding committees. The claimants are Harrison Jalla, Victor Baribote, Austin Popo and PFAN, while the defendants are the Federation, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick and sports minister Sunday Dare. According to the motion ex-parte filed on September 2, the plaintiff PFAN sought on interim order restraining the defendant the NFF from organising and conducting any election into any executive office of the federation pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction pending before the honourable court.

The latest development means the tenure of the current board of the NFF led by AMaju Pinnick could be extended. However, New Telegraph learnt that the sports ministry is leading a charge to reach out to the PFAN with a view to prevailing on the players union to withdraw the case from the court so as to allow the staging of the polls. ” We are aware of the moves by the ministry but we are unlikely going to yield to its plea this time around.

The minister placated us to withdraw the case from the Yenogoa court to allow the NFF to hold the AGA but those people did not respect any agreement we reached before the matter was struck out, so what assurance are we going to get now that our demands would be met,” a member of the PFAN told our correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was yet to be authorised to speak on the matter regarding the sports ministry.

 

