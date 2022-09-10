Fresh crisis hits Ogun APC as members accuse Chair, Secretary of corruption, embezzlement 

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as members of the party have asked the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to investigate the State Executive over alleged corruption and embezzlement.

Two members of the party: Idowu Olaonipekun Quadri from Owode Ward 1, Yewa South Local Government and Ayinde Suuru Bababunmi from Ifohintedo Ward in Ipokia Local Government, alleged that the state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi and his secretary, Aderibigbe Tella, had been diverting money from the party’s bank account for no known reasons.

The aggrieved members in a petition dated, Wednesday, September 7, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Saturday, called on Governor Abiodun to initiate move to probe the executive of the party.

They vowed to drag the exco of the state before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the national body of the party fails to investigate them.

Reacting, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ogun, Hon. Tunde Oladunjoye, said he was aware of the petition.

Oladunjoye told our correspondent that it was written those he described as sore losers, cryptically referring to the Amosun faction of the Ogun APC.