Fresh crisis looms as Pinnick vows to ban statutes violators

Another vista may open in the simmering crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as PresidenAmaju Pinnick threatened to ban ‘incorrigible violators of the FIFA –approved NFF Statutes’.

Pinnick issued the warning in a press statement released by the NFF Media Director Demola Olajire on Sunday apparently in response to the threat by the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria to go to court should the conduct of the next election into the board is premised on the provision of the existing Statute of the federation.

The Tijani Babangida-led PFAN said it would approach the court with prayers that will include stopping the conduct of the elections slated for September 30, 2022, in Edo State if the statute is not tweaked in a manner that will grant players representatives more slots in the Congress.

PFAN had also accused the NFF of shutting them out of the last Annual General Assembly despite being a statutory bloc in Congress.

It would be recalled that the 77th Annual General Assembly of the NFF was delayed for eight months because some persons went to court to secure an ex parte injunction, stopping the event from holding as scheduled on 17th December 2021. However, Pinnick said the NFF would not hesitate to wield the axe if anyone violates the Statute by taking football matters to court.

“I want to say that enough is enough. We have tolerated these individuals for much longer than necessary. I am leaving the position of NFF Presidency in a few weeks but I am still a Member of the FIFA Council and I can talk about Nigeria Football anywhere. It is time to call the bluff of these persons.

Their actions not only malign and defame the NFF; they also de-market the NFF to a certain degree. “If the NFF holds a General Assembly, they go to court. If the NFF does not hold, they go to court. Every single day, they want to go to court.

It is their right, but it is also the right of the NFF to curtail such excesses. FIFA clearly stipulates that football matters are not meant for civil courts, and further infractions by anyone would be met with the stiffest of sanctions, including but not limited to outright ban from the game.”

He quoted Article 69 (1) of the NFF Statutes 2010 that states “NFF, its members, players, officials and match and player’s agents will not take any dispute to ordinary courts unless specifically provided for in these Statutes and FIFA regulations.

Any disagreement shall be submitted to the jurisdiction of FIFA, CAF, WAFU or NFF. (2) NFF shall have jurisdiction on internal national disputes i.e, disputes between parties belonging to NFF.

FIFA shall have jurisdiction on international disputes, i.e, disputes between parties belonging to different Associations and/or Confederations.”

