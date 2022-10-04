Sports

Fresh crisis looms in NFF as ministry sets to remove sec-gen for insubordination

…Sanusi accused of reporting govt to FIFA, sends response to Perm-Sec

…Ministry may suspend funding of football

 

After eight years in the saddle, the Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Sanusi Mohammed, could be on his way out of the Glass House for insubordination to the ministry of sports, New Telegraph has learnt.

Our correspondent gathered that Sanusi had been blacklisted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. As a result of this, the ministry has decided to no longer honour and treat any letter signed by the NFF General Secretary. Not only that, our reporter gathered that previous letters from Sanusi and the NFF will be frozen or disregarded.

Also interesting, is the fact that since Sanusi had claimed that he is not an employee of the Federal Government, yet enjoys government facilities and spends appropriated funds, he is likely  to be ejected from the NFF secretariat. This reporter gathered that Sanusi had in mid-September reported the federal government to FIFA for interfering and had the effrontery to send a copy to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

“The ministry is the supreme body responsible for the administration of sports in Nigeria and it is fully empowered by the constitution,” the source said. “Sanusi and the NFF think they can use FIFA to blackmail Nigeria. Disrespecting constituted authority is taking it too far by a mere Secretary-General. He should be ready to face what comes his way.”

A forensic analysis of financial standing of the federation carry out and Sanusi will be made to account for all government funds, New Telegraph can report.

 

