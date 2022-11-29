News Top Stories

Fresh crisis looms in varsities over unpaid 8-month salaries

Stephen Olufemi Oni and Sola Adeyemo ILORIN, IBADAN

The Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU) could be warming up for a fresh clash with the government over unpaid eight-month salaries of lecturers. The lecturers, who recently suspended their eight-month strike over the Federal Government’s failure to fulfil its promises to them, are already locked in a battle with the government over the part payment of their October salaries.

 

ASUU has told Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to pay its members their withheld salaries to avert a fresh crisis in the universities. This came as the Federal Government insisted on its no-work-no-pay policy.

According to the Union, the looming crisis will surpass the just-ended one should the government fail to respond by paying members’ withheld salaries. The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) ASUU Chairman, Prof Moyosore Ajao said this at a special congress of the local branch yesterday.

Ajao’s speech was read by the Secretary, AbdulGaniyu Olatunji. His speech came after the lecturers staged a solidarity rally on campus before retiring to the auditorium where they addressed journalists on: “Casualisation of Intellectual Workers In Nigeria: Prelude To Our Response”.

Ajao said: “Let me assure you that our union is resolved to continue to call the attention of the government to its responsibilities despite the obnoxious treatment meted out to us by the government.

To this effect, though we have resumed work in our university, the government’s ignoble stance of withholding our eight months’ salaries, which is based on its ill-advised policy of ‘no work, no pay’ is set to trigger fresh crises.

“In the coming days, the union would respond by considering invoking the no-work-no-pay policy and would abandon the work that has accumulated for those periods which the government has falsely claimed through Chris Ngige, that our members have not worked.”

The Ibadan zone of the union protested at the University of Ibadan (UI), alleging victimization and double standards on the part of the FederalGovernmentregarding the suspended strike. UI-ASUUChairman, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole said that theFederalGovernmentand its agents forced them into the February 14 strike following its refusal to honour the Memorandum of Action (MOA) signed with them in December 2020.

Akinwolesaidratherthan addressing their demands, the government “embarked on playing politics with the livesof Nigeriansandmoved quickly to stop the payment of ASUU members’ salaries for seven months, leading to starvationanddeathof some members of the Union”.

 

