Fresh crisis rocks APC in Delta

The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assumed a new twist as chieftains of the party in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state are defecting in droves to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was as a strong pillar of APC in the LGA and the Federal House of Representatives candidate of the party in the 2015 general elections, Hon. Paul Adigupu yesterday decamped to PDP in Ogwashi-Uku.

He was said to have been received by the Chairman of PDP in the state, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso. Meanwhile, Adigupu’s defection came two weeks after a faction of APC in the LGA suspended a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) and the leader of the party in the area, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, the party LGA Chairman, Mr. John Ekwuyasi and the Assistant Woman Leader, Mrs. Patricia Osaji for alleged antiparty misdemeanor and activities. They were, however, reinstated by a faction of the party a few days after their suspension.

The embattled council Chairman and the Woman Leader had since been replaced by the Chairman of the Delta North Senatorial Caretaker Committee, George Okafor, who was supported by the Legal Adviser of the party, Greg Ogidi, who administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance during an enlarged party meeting at Ogwashi- Uku, last week, where they charged them to deliver victory for the party at the council polls billed for March 6 in the state.

The reception of Adigupu was witnessed by PDP party leaders and party supporters, including the Delta North Senatorial District Chairman of PDP, Moses Iduh; State Organising Secretary, Sunday Onoriode; Assistant Legal Adviser, Mr. Okolo Chimennma and others.

