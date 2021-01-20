News

Fresh crisis rocks APC in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assumed a new twist as chieftains of the party in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state are defecting in droves to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was as a strong pillar of APC in the LGA and the Federal House of Representatives candidate of the party in the 2015 general elections, Hon. Paul Adigupu yesterday decamped to PDP in Ogwashi-Uku.

He was said to have been received by the Chairman of PDP in the state, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso. Meanwhile, Adigupu’s defection came two weeks after a faction of APC in the LGA suspended a member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) and the leader of the party in the area, Chief Hyacinth Enuha, the party LGA Chairman, Mr. John Ekwuyasi and the Assistant Woman Leader, Mrs. Patricia Osaji for alleged antiparty misdemeanor and activities. They were, however, reinstated by a faction of the party a few days after their suspension.

The embattled council Chairman and the Woman Leader had since been replaced by the Chairman of the Delta North Senatorial Caretaker Committee, George Okafor, who was supported by the Legal Adviser of the party, Greg Ogidi, who administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance during an enlarged party meeting at Ogwashi- Uku, last week, where they charged them to deliver victory for the party at the council polls billed for March 6 in the state.

The reception of Adigupu was witnessed by PDP party leaders and party supporters, including the Delta North Senatorial District Chairman of PDP, Moses Iduh; State Organising Secretary, Sunday Onoriode; Assistant Legal Adviser, Mr. Okolo Chimennma and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court upholds judgement in Ekiti, sentences man to death by hanging

Posted on Author dewumi Ademiju

An Appeal Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Friday upheld the judgement of a High Court in the state, which had earlier sentenced one Sunday Jimoh to life imprisonment. Jimoh was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Dayo Ogunmoye of the State High Court on December 30, 2017. The convict was said to have committed the […]
News

COVID-19: Again, Ekiti imposes curfew, bans public gathering of over 20

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Following alarming rate of second wave of COVID-19, claiming more lives, the Ekiti State Government has again imposed a curfew from 8.0.0 p.m to 6.00 a.m. The government also placed ban on gatherings of more than twenty people in the state until further notice.   The restrictions, according to Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, […]
News

Spanish region curbs movement of .2m people after new COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

Spanish region curbs movement of .2m people after new COVID-19 outbrea   Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected. Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica