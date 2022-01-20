News

Fresh crisis rocks Delta APC as publicity secretary resigns

There was pandemonium yesterday in the Delta State chapter of All progressives Congress (APC) as the Publicity Secretary of the party, Sylvester Imonina, resigned from his position and is set to defect to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. This came a few days after a member of the national executive resigned from his position due to the acrimony over the national convention of the party. Meanwhile, the state chapter of the party was yet to recover from the controversies trailing the conduct of the ward, local government and state Congresses when the fresh internal wrangling hit the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party. His resignation letter, dated January 18, 2022, addressed to the state party chairman, said he threw in the towel, owing to ”unpalatable circumstances.” He accused the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege of sidelining him with his political knavery ahead of the 2023 general election.

 

