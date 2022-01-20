Fresh crisis rocks Delta APC as publicity secretary resigns

There was pandemonium yesterday in the Delta State chapter of All progressives Congress (APC) as the Publicity Secretary of the party, Sylvester Imonina, resigned from his position and is set to defect to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. This came a few days after a member of the national executive resigned from his position due to the acrimony over the national convention of the party. Meanwhile, the state chapter of the party was yet to recover from the controversies trailing the conduct of the ward, local government and state Congresses when the fresh internal wrangling hit the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party. His resignation letter, dated January 18, 2022, addressed to the state party chairman, said he threw in the towel, owing to ”unpalatable circumstances.” He accused the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege of sidelining him with his political knavery ahead of the 2023 general election.
Related Articles
Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding
Ogun State government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that impede the flow of water in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke-Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okowa to inaugurate Ovwor- Effurun-Otor Bridge March 16
Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Delta State Government yesterday said that the completed Ovwor- Olomu-Effurun-Otor Bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state would be inaugurated on Tuesday, March 16. The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after inspecting the project at Effurun-Otor, where he also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oyetola: Osun security strategy inclusive, integrative
As part of efforts to upscale security in Osun State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his administration had initiated and sustained an inclusive security arrangement that brings all communities into a network to cooperate with and support the police and other security agencies. He added that this was aimed at achieving the security and safety […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)