Fresh crisis rocks Lagos PDP as court sacks chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State chapter is back in the trenches following the court judgement that sacked the state Chairman, Deji Doherty. The Lagos State High Court reinstated former Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Adegbola Dominic, as the legitimate chairman.

Delivering judgement in the suit, No: LD/3600/ GCM/2019, filed by Dominic, the court agreed with the argument of the claimants that there was no vacancy in the party. Recall that Dominic had challenged the special congress of the party that was held in November 2019, saying he remained the substantive chairman having succeeded the former chairman who resigned from the party.

But in the judgement, presided over by Justice Oyekan Abdullahi, the court said it considered the preliminary objection filed by the 1st to the 6th defendants and dismissed them for lack of merit. The court held that the 1st claimant was duly appointed to serve out the term of his predecessor who resigned.

The latest development was coming weeks after the party stakeholders were reconciled by the National Reconciliation Committee chaired by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Speaking with New Telegraph, spokesman of the party, Taofik Gani, said the party would obey the court’s judgement. “We are a law abiding party. We will respect the judgement as delivered. All members of PDP and so are not impossible. “We have no doubt that the NWC will move swiftly to guarantee togetherness and legitimacy in the state chapter. We implore our members to remain calm as there is no cause for any confusion

