Fresh cultists’ clash claims two lives in A’Ibom community

Fresh cults clash between the outlawed ‘De Balm’ and ‘Iceland’ confraternities on Sunday claimed  two lives in Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

 

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, was bloody as members of De Balm cult group caught another member of Iceland  rival group in their family compound and chopped him to pieces while family members and villagers fled for safety.

An eyewitness, Mr Okon Udo Idung said the second victim simply identified as “OSAboy”, who is a member of the community’s Vigilante group, was caught near the scene of the incident where the cultists gave him several matchet cuts and dismembered his body.

 

He said ” OSAboy” lives in the neighbouring village but met his untimely death that early morning as he rushed to carry his wife to the popular Urua Awak market when the hoodlums descended on him.

“They caught him after the first person was killed. We heard when he was shouting for help but the cultists did not listen. They killed him on the spot just to hide their Identity and escape arrest,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer for Akwa Ibom State, CSP Frederick N-Nudam said Divisional Police Officer in OrukAnam has confirmed the cult clash occasioned by killing of two persons in Inen Ikot Eteye adding that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew has mobilized officers from the Anti-kidnapping Unit to join forces with the Anti-cultism Squad to restore normalcy in the area.

