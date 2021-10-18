Fresh drums support for Unity Pre-season tourney

A member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, , Ahmed Fresh, has thrown his support behind the maiden edition of the Unity Preseason Tournament holding in Abuja, from October 30 to November 5.

Fresh, who is the coordinator of the North-Central zone, expressed hisappreciationto the organisers of the tournament, promisingtomobiliseallthePremiership clubs in the zone to be part of the tournament.

The CAF Committee member said, the initiative will not only give the participating teams, the opportunity to assess the quality of their new recruits, but will provide the officials of the various clubs the avenue to share ideas that will greatly lead to the developmentof thegameinthecountry

