Sports

Fresh drums support for Unity Pre-season tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, , Ahmed Fresh, has thrown his support behind the maiden edition of the Unity Preseason Tournament holding in Abuja, from October 30 to November 5.

 

Fresh, who is the coordinator of the North-Central zone, expressed hisappreciationto the organisers of the tournament, promisingtomobiliseallthePremiership clubs in the zone to be part of the tournament.

 

The CAF Committee member said, the initiative will not only give the participating teams, the opportunity to assess the quality of their new recruits, but will provide the officials of the various clubs the avenue to share ideas that will greatly lead to the developmentof thegameinthecountry

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

BabyFace eyes win after loss in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Reporters

World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde has vowed to return to winning ways at GOtv Boxing Night 23, following his first professional loss to Dymtro Mytrovanov in Ukraine. The former national and West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion is billed to face Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson at […]
Sports

Supporters’ ambassador, Uzoigwe, assures Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Newly-unveiled Ambassador of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe, has reassured Super Eagles of massive Support at the 2002 AFCON and FIFA World Cup in Cameroon and Qatar. Uzoigwe was formerly unveiled Friday as one o f the Ambassadors by National Chairman ,Reverend Samuel Ikpea and other Exco members at his posh Kelin […]
Sports

Oshoala makes history as Barca win first Women’s Champions League title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Asisat Oshoala won the Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona Femeni after humbling Chelsea 4-0 in the final on Sunday. The triumph is the first Champions League title for Barcelona Femeni and Oshoala became the first African woman to win the trophy. A first-minute own goal and another three inside 36 minutes, from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica