Fresh #EndSARS protests: YAF petitions Buhari, govs, service chiefs, others to act now

…warns organisers to steer clear of South-West, vows to defend Yorubaland

A coalition under the aegis of the Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) on Thursday petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, governors of the South-West states and service chiefs, enjoining them to urgently act to prevent the second wave of the #EndSARS protests currently being planned by some youths across the country.

YAF also petitioned the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen Mohammed Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Adamu; Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi; and Minister of the Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola.

The group stated that the unpatriotic activities of the masterminds of the #EndSARS protests posed serious dangers to national security, the Nigerian nation and innocent citizens.

It described plans of fresh #EndSARS protests as “most irresponsible and grossly unpatriotic!”

YAF, therefore, enjoined police and other security agencies to “act immediately and waste no more time in mopping up the weapons still illegally in the hands of some of these hoodlums masquerading as youths under the aegis of the #EndSARS protests. All the culprits must be arrested now and prosecuted!”

The Forum also urged “the police and other security agencies to immediately move against these planners of another #EndSARS protests to stop the fresh carnage they are planning for Nigeria.”

YAF has, however, warned those planning the second #EndSARS protests to steer clear of the South-West and the entire Yorubaland.

The Forum, at a well-attended press conference in Lagos, sent a strong warning to the masterminds of the second #EndSARS protests, saying the group was ready to confront them in any part of Yorubaland they made any attempt to converge for their nefarious and unpatriotic activities.

YAF National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, flanked by numerous other members of the group, disclosed that the Forum had already begun the mobilisation of all its members across Yorubaland for the impending confrontation with the promoters of the second #EndSARS protests found in any part of the South-West.

The Forum also disclosed that it had already declared those behind another #EndSARS protests persona non grata throughout Yorubaland and South-West.

YAF, therefore, vowed to defend Yorubaland with the last drop of its blood against the plan by the fresh #EndSARS masterminds, lamenting that the South-West, which recorded the worst losses during the October #EndSARS violence, which resulted in the wanton destruction of lives and properties, could not afford another round of violence, which the fresh #EndSARS protests would only cause.

YAF national coordinator said, “It has come to our notice that those behind the fresh plan for a fresh #EndSARS protest have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters.

“Intelligence reports at our disposal have indicated that the masterminds of this devilish plan are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for the hapless Nigerian people.

“They are planning to take advantage of the absence of police and other security personnel in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, following the violence that attended the October #EndSARS protests, to wreak further havoc throughout the country once again.

“We’re aware that many of these so called youths and #EndSARS protesters are still in possession of the arms and ammunition they carted away when they attacked and burnt police stations and even killed policemen last October. Their continued possession of these guns has continued to embolden them in their devilish activities and their current plan for another round of #EndSARS protests so that they can have the opportunity to use these stolen weapons to perpetrate further evil, further looting and killing of more innocent people.

“This is most irresponsible and unpatriotic! The police authorities and other security agencies must act now and waste no time in mopping mop up these weapons still illegally in the hands of these hoodlums. Their sponsored action, we have discovered, is what some renegade political contractors, jobbers and rascals are planning to capitalise on under the guise of youth action to feather their own devilish political nest.”

Animashaun added, “We, therefore, urge Nigerians, government and security agencies to disregard the disguised antics and plans of these shameless and unpatriotic youths, who lack the due respect for democracy, by taking the appropriate actions against them to nip their evil plans in the bud.

“On our own part as YAF members, we won’t hesitate to mobilise all our members across Yorubalnd to confront those planning another wave of #EndSARS protests in any part of the South-West.

“Henceforth, we have declared such persons and groups persona non-grata in the entire Yoruba nation. They and their cohorts must, henceforth, not be seen anywhere in our beloved South-West homeland.

“If they refuse to take this our modest advice to desist from their devilish plans and activities in Yorubaland, they should be prepared to face sanctions and consequences as we will no longer fold our hands and allow them and their collaborators to further destroy the economic and social well-being of our people under the guise of expressing grievances against the government.”

The YAF national coordinator further stated, “Already, South-West has lost properties worth trillions of Naira, not to talk of invaluable human lives, due to the October 20/21, 2020 violence that followed the #EndSARS protests and can no longer afford to lose more to the unpatriotic and evil activities of hoodlums masquerading as fighting the genuine cause of the ordinary Nigerian.

“We’re still grappling with and even yet to come to terms with the unimaginable aftermath of the last October #EndSARS protests. The large scale destruction, especially in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, is still shocking to many Nigerians as it is unprecedented.

“For your information and without being unnecessarily immodest, we want to say here without mincing words that we’re fully prepared, as members of YAF, to vehemently resist the masterminds of the second wave of #EndSARS anywhere in the entire Yorubaland with the last drop of our blood!

“We urge our youths in the South-West to disregard the disguised devilish plans of the masterminds of the second round of #EndSARS protests. They are unpatriotic people without character. They do not speak for the youths of Yorubaland and Nigeria and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“Our honest advice to these renegades planning fresh #EndSARS protests in any part of Nigeria is that they should immediately retrace their steps and resist the ongoing manipulation by their sponsors and paymasters urging them to continue to thread the path of destruction.”

