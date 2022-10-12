Fresh Facts Publisher bags national award

Publisher of Fresh Facts Newspapers, Mr. Segun Abrams, has been conferred with the prestigious national award of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), by President Muhammadu Buhari. Abrams was honored yesterday, alongside other eminentpersonalitiesatthisyear’s National Honour Awards at a colourful ceremony presided over by Nigeria’s President, at the International Conference Center, Abuja. Abrams is said to have been given the award for his contribution to nation-building, commitment to a better society and the deepening of democracy in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...