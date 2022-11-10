Fresh fire outbreak averted at Onitsha market

Twenty-four hours after officers and men of the Anambra State Fire Service quenched a fire incident at the Chemical Market at the Bridge Head market Onitsha, another fire incident was averted at the market in the early hours of yesterday. But for the intervention of the fire service that has remained at the market since the Tuesday’s incident, the inferno would have continued at the market.

In a chat with newsmen, Publicity Secretary of the Bridge Head Market Traders Association, Sir Peter Okala, linked the incident to construction of illegal structures in the market. He said: “We came to the market this morning and discovered that the fire has started again and because the Fire Service men were there since yesterday, the fire could not continue and the fire service had to fight it to the end.

“The problem we have in the market is that past leadership of the market did nothing to protect the market despite the huge revenue that they were collecting. “Also all the exit routes in the market has been blocked with the construction of illegal structures and shops, hence when incident like this happen, people are trapped and that explains the number of deaths and casualties during the fire incident”. Okala urged Gov.

Charles Soludo to expedite action in improving fire facilities around the market and others in the state. In the meantime, the Anambra state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike and his medical team have visited the victims of the incident who are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in the area and in Asaba, Delta state

