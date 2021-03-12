Sports

Fresh hope for Eaglets as Zambia bids to host U17 AFCON

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Dejected Golden Eaglets and other countries that qualified for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations cancelled earlier in the week by CAF have been offered a fresh hope following Zambia’s bid to host the competition. Zambia made a formal bid to CAF to stage the U-17 AFCON kicked off this weekend in Morocco but CAF cancelled after Coronavirus concerns.

However, Zambia have now offered much-needed lifeline for promising football stars across the continent by offering to step in to stage the 12-nation competition. In a correspondence to CAF dated March 10, 2021 and signed by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala, Zambia said they are open to host the U-17 AFCON on dates approved by CAF. The Southern African nation said they have a good track record of hosting international competitions like the 2017 U-20 AFCON and U-20 COSAFA in 2019.

The Golden Eaglets would have kicked off their U17 AFCON campaign on Sunday in Morocco against Tanzania. Congo and Algeria were their other group rivals. The Golden Eaglets who have been decamped may now be recalled for the competition if CAF grants Zambia the new hosting rights.

Our Reporters

