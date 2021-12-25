Fresh hope for Nigeria’s Track and Field athletes

It was a difficult year for track and field in Nigeria in the year 2021, starting from the leadership crisis in the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to the inability of the relay team to take part at the World Relay in Poland, where the team would have qualified for the Olympics. With the Olympics coming a year after the scheduled date, there was optimism that Team Nigeria will make the country proud especially with the qualification of athletes like Annette Echikunwoke (Hammer throws for women), the 4×400m mixed relay team and others. All hope was however thrown out of the window with the disqualification of 10 athletes in Tokyo depleting the country’s medal hope. The crisis that affected athletics in Nigeria started long time ago with various rivals trying to take the soul of the federation.

The president at the time, Ibrahim Gusau, actually lost the trust and support of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and the board members of the AFN as the members decided to impeach him, they however failed with their plans especially with the support of the World Athletics and the Confederation of Africa Athletics. The crisis lingered on with Gusau taking charge of the correspondence with world athletics ruling body while the vice president, Olamide George, and the Secretary General, Niyi Beyioku, took charge of the other faction with relationship with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The first casualty of the crisis was the relay team as they failed to make the trip to Poland for the World Relay where they would have easily qualified for the relay events of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The former president, Gusau, in a statement blamed sports ministry officials for Nigeria’s missing the global showpiece.

According to the statement by Gusau, the Ministry of Youth and Sports opted to take the athletes to a training tour in the United States for the same relays they were yet to qualify for, instead of the pre-Olympic Games qualification in Poland. This development meant the initial joy that greeted Nigeria’s ability to beat the deadline for registration of athletes for the important competition which also doubles as an Olympic qualifier had been eroded.

“The information at our disposal is that athletes who were supposed to represent Nigeria at the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland, were taken to the U.S.A. Embassy to obtain visas for a training tour for an event they were yet to qualify for,” the statement said.

“The scheduled relays in Poland were meant to enable Nigeria to secure qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo but to our disbelief, the athletes’ passports were diverted to the U.S.A. Embassy to secure visas for a training camp for an event they were yet to qualify for.” However, Joshua Akanji, Senior Adviser on Media to the Sports Minister, quickly came out to say that Gusau had no locus standi to issue a press statement as AFN President. He also berated Gusau for allegedly putting his personal interest ahead of 200 million Nigerians as he explained that it was following the refusal of the Polish Embassy in Nigeria to issue entry visas to Nigeria’s contingent to the World Relays that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the AFN moved to ensure Nigeria qualified for the five relay events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both the Sports Ministry and the AFN said they had anticipated that Gusau would block the registration of Nigerian athletes for the event as he was still in the custody of the official password of the federation and moved to organise a few meetings in the USA to ensure the teams got the chance to still qualify for the Olympics. The team however failed to achieve anything in the US leading the ministry of sports to organise the national trial among several meets within two weeks with the invitation of some countries taking part in the relay.

The men’s 4×100m failed to qualify while the qualification of the women’s 4×400m was nullified by the WA. The 4×400m mixed relay team on the other hand created a new Africa Record as they qualified for the Games with the Women’s 4x100m cementing their place. It looked good going to Tokyo with Nigerians looking forward to the Track and Field team coming back with at least three medals, but everything changed immediately the team arrived the Games Village as 10 of the athletes were disqualified from taking part in the competition due to their inability to complete three Out of Competition Test (OCT).

A statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) – an independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues, both doping and non-doping – revealed that a total of 18 athletes had been declared ineligible with Nigeria the most affected country, not meeting the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 for 10 athletes.

The 10 athletes disqualified were Knowledge Omovoh, Ruth Usoro, Favor Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Glory Patrick, Yinka Ajayi, Tima Godbless, Chidi Okezie, Chioma Onyekwere and Annette Echikunwoke. They were medal hopefuls especially Echikunwoke, who was ranked fourth in the world at the time in her event and Okezie, who was part of the 4×400m mixed relay team. To compound the country’s woes, the athletes took to the street of Tokyo as they demonstrated their exclusion from the Games, carrying placards with various inscriptions, expressing their displeasure. As if that was not enough, one of the country’s medal hopeful, Blessing Okagbare, was also thrown out of the Olympics by the AIU, the same unit that disqualified 10 Nigerian athletes, for doping.

Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, the AIU said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension. The suspension came just hours before the former World Championships silver medallist was due to run in the women’s 100m semifinals at the Olympics. It was however not all gloom at the Olympics as the reigning speed king in Nigeria, Enoch Adegoke, gave the citizens some hope after securing a final spot in the men’s 100m, he however failed to get to the podium after succumbing to an injury in the final. Ese Brume also won the country’s only medal in Track and Field after winning bronze in the women’s Long Jump event while Tobi Amusan missed out on the podium by a whisker in the 100m hurdles as she finished fourth in the final.

Another talking point in the year was the election into the board of the AFN as the former president, Gusau, alongside the Congress of the federation organised two parallel elections on June 14 in Kebbi and Abuja respectively. Gusau emerged as president at the Kebbi election while chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobock Okowa, was elected the president in Abuja. While Okowa led Team Nigeria to Tokyo for the Olympics, there was still doubt as to who was the authentic president until the WA made known their stand on August 17, 2021, announcing the acceptance of the Abuja election. Speaking recently, Okowa said his board would make the welfare of the athletes and their coaches top priority. “First of all, my mandate is all about the athletes and coaches.

I want to assure all athletes and technical officials that their welfare will be top on my list and that of the entire board of the AFN,” he said. “We are drawing up our programmes and will ensure we do proper budget especially the one that will favour the athletes and coaches to enhance their excellent performance.” Also, the year 2021 witnessed a rare history for Nigeria at the Diamond League with Ogun State born athlete, Tobi Amusan, becoming the first Nigerian, man or woman, to be crowned Diamond League champion after winning the 100m hurdles race at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich. The 24-year-old also set a new 12.42secs African Record in addition to winning the USD 30,000 top prize money and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA next year.

The country also recorded another success in Kenya at the World Athletics U-20 Championships where Nigeria finished third with seven medals. The athletes won four gold medals and three bronze medals to rank behind Kenya, the hosts, and Finland at the end of the competition. The Scandinavians narrowly usurped Nigeria from the second position with four gold and a silver medal as Kenya topped with 16 medals: eight gold, one silver and seven bronze.

Team Nigeria won its first gold on the event’s opening day, with the quartet of Chidera Johnson Nnamani, Deborah Oke, Imaobong Nse-Uko and Bamidele Ajayi setting a championship record in the 4×400 meters relay. Chinecherem Nnamdi became Nigeria’s first medallist in the field event at a junior championship since 2002 after he struck bronze in the javelin event. Nse-Uko also claimed gold in the women’s 400m event after clocking a new personal best of 51.55secs. Udodi Onwuzurike stormed to gold in the men’s 200m to become the first Nigerian to achieve the feat since Francis Obikwelu won the event in Sydney in 1996. Favour Ofili put aside her Olympic Games debacle to win the bronze behind Namibia’s duo of Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi in the women’s 200 meters. Praise Ofoku, Favour Ofili, Anita Traviore and Tima GodBless dipped a time of 43.90secs to win bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay event behind Jamaica and Namibia, who won the gold and silver medals, respectively. Nigeria’s final golden moment in Nairobi came in the women’s 4x400m relay event as the quartet of Opeyemi Oke, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Nse-Uko and Ofili, with a time of 3:31:46secs, secured the country’s fourth overall gold medal. The performance of the team at the Olympics and at the U-20 Championships has shown that the New Year will surely be a good season for Team Nigeria with several competitions coming up. The Track and Field team is expected at the African Youth Games in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with expectation also high ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Championships in Oregon also in 2022. The AFN president already promised early preparation for the team ahead of all the major championships, and with all the athletes who missed out of the Olympic Games expected to be ready, Nigerians should see light at the end of the tunnel.

