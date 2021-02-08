Fresh leadership crisis rocks Delta APC

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, and the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru, have ignited a fresh crisis ahead of the registration exercise of the party and the March 6 local government election in the state.

The chairman described the series of allegations levelled against him and the party by Ogboru as spurious. He wondered why Ogboru was after his position and had since engaged in subterranean moves to remove him as the state chairman and destroy the party in the state before 2023.

He accused Ogboru of working hard to justify the sinister pact he had with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said: “This he commenced as soon as he joined the APC. He is out to hijack the party structure – a plot he was using to negotiate with the state Chairman of the Labour Party, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, who he promised to use to replace me as state APC Chairman if he (Ezeagwu) agrees to defect with him to APC, the party I brought him to join.”

The faction of Ogboru was recognised as the authentic APC faithful in the state while Adams Oshiomole was the national chairman of the party.

But during the harmonisation of the aggrieved factions, he was given the governorship ticket while Erue’s faction remained on the executive cadre, which allegedly did not go down well with Ogboru.

An ardent supporter of Ogboru, Chief Alex Nwandiame, was attacked at the party’s secretariat in Asaba last week during a stakeholders’ meeting on the way forward for the registration exercise to commence in the state.

Erue said he was responsible for the defection

