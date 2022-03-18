News Top Stories

Fresh loans push Nigeria's total debt to N39.556trn

Fresh loans taken by both federal and state government, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2021 fiscal year to finance projects, pushed Nigeria’s total public debt to N39.556 trillion or $95.779 billion as at December 31, 2021.

This is higher than December 31, 2020 figure of N32.915 trillion ($86.392 billion). Ms. Patience Oniha, Director- General, Debt Management Office (DMO), while confirming the figures on Thursday in Abuja at press briefing, said the new borrowings were contracted in accordance with the 2021 Appropriation and Supplementary Acts (from domestic and external sources) of N5.489 trillion to part finance the deficit. She said: “The new borrowings were raised from diverse sources, primarily through the issuance of Eurobonds, Sovereign Sukuk and FGN Bonds.

These capital raisings were utilised to finance capital projects and support economic recovery.” With a total public debt stock to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as at December 31, 2021, of 22.47 per cent, Oniha said the Debt-to-GDP ratio still remained within Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent.

“This ratio is prudent when compared to the 55 pet cent limit advised by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for countries in Nigeria’s peer group,as well as the ECOWAS Convergence Ratio of 70 per cent” she said. Speaking to the public outcry against Nigeria’s rising debt stock, Oniha explained that in as much as the budget is highly deficit laden, infrastructure deficit is on high side, borrowings become essential as means to address budget deficit and create infrastructure projects. However, she said that the ”Federal Government is mindful of the relatively high Debt-to-Revenue Ratio and has initiated various measures to increase revenues through the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative and the introduction of Finance Acts since 2019.”

She said government borrowed to finance budget deficits, finance specific projects or activities or refinance maturing obligations. Contrary to insinuation frequently expressed about size of the country’s budget, with some alluding that government was incurring debt burden for both current and unborn generations, the DG said Nigeria’s problem essentially was revenue rather than budget size. “Future generation will benefit from infrastructure development utilised by the borrowing. Don’t forget that some of these facilities have 25 years to 40 years repayment plan,” she said. She said Nigeria had low revenue base, compounded by dependence on one source- crude oil. She recalled that the World Bank ranked Nigeria as 194th in terms of Revenue to GDP Ratio out of 196 countries in 2020, only ahead of Yemen and Somalia. She said Nigeria would borrow about N1 trillion this year for fuel subsidy, which will swell the size of Nigeria’s total debt.

 

