Fresh N5.01trn debt’ll add to Nigeria’s economic woes –OPS

…as FG proposes borrowing plan for 2022 fiscal year, insists country must take loans to survive

Following Federal Government’s intention to borrow N5.01 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year, members of the organised private sector have raised the alarm that it will place more burden on the masses. They expressed worries over the plans, saying that the economy would continue to be at risk both in the short and long term with challenges manifesting in the standard of living of common Nigerians.

The OPS advised that continued borrowing was not the best way out, rather government should reduce wastage and shore up internally generated revenue. Speaking with New Telegraph a former President of Lagos Chamber of Com-merce and industry (LCCI), Engr. Babatunde Ruwase, explained that resorting to borrowing at a period insecurity was taking a toll on national revenue would bring more problems to the country’s fragile economy.

He warned that Nigeria should be very careful with channeling and relying on China for loans, saying that the Chinese Government was already taking economic actions against countries it borrowed monies for defaults in debt servicing obligations.

Ruwase said: “The fact is that it’s never right for government to borrow to fund our budget despite us having revenue problems. So the only thing is to see what we can do to reduce waste and duplication of expenditure too in certain areas of the projects.”

On the danger of borrowing to fund budgets, he said: “The N5.01 trillion borrowing is very alarming considering our fragile economy. But we have to look at the details of where to get it and how to get it. Eurobond could be one of the things. But we have to be careful as we are aware of what is going on in China now where the Grandees are not being able to meet up with their obligations. “I think we should just look inward at where we can reduce cost and see how we can shore up our revenue.”

Like this: Like Loading...