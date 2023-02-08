Fresh protest rocks Ondo over fuel, naira scarcity

Some Civil Society Organisations and the National Association of Nigeria Students (Joint Campus Council), Ondo axis Wednesday staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the Ondo State capital, over the scarcity of naira notes and fuel ravaging the nation.

This was coming barely 24 hours after social and commercial activities were paralysed in Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state when some residents protested the shortage of naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The angry residents blocked the busy Ore-Benin Expressway, causing traffic and preventing vehicular movement for several hours. This development paralysed commercial activities in the ever busy Ore road as roadside traders had to flee to prevent their goods from being looted.

The fresh protest, which caused gridlock at the popular Road-Block, along Akure/Ilesa Expressway in Akure, the state capital, left travellers and residents plying the route stranded for hours.

Speaking about the protest, Yemi Fasipe, one of the youth leaders in the state, said: “The current hardship from the scarcity of naira and high price of petrol is causing frustration among our people.”

