Sports

Fresh scandal hits Tokyo Olympics as Ceremonies’ chief quits over sexist remarks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer.
It is the latest controversy sparked by a sexist remark made by a Games official about women.
And with only four months left before the start of the event, the departure of the man in charge of the opening and closing ceremonies is yet another setback for the postponed Olympics, reports Sky News.
It has emerged Sasaki last year told planning staff that Naomi Watanabe – a famous entertainer in Japan – could perform in the ceremony as an “Olympig”, a derogatory reference to her body shape.
This morning he released a statement, saying he had tendered his resignation and called the new president of the organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, to tell her he was stepping down.
He said: “For Ms Naomi Watanabe, my idea and comments are a big insult. And it is unforgivable.
“I offer my deepest regrets and apologise from the depth of my heart to her, and those who may have been offended by this.”
Watanabe expressed her “surprise” by the comments.
“In fact, I am happy with this body shape,” she said in a statement posted on her agency’s website.
“But, as a human being, I sincerely hope that the world will become a fun and prosperous place where we can respect and recognise each individual’s individuality and way of thinking.”
A Japanese government spokesman, Naoki Okada, said Sasaki’s comment was “totally inappropriate”.
It comes just weeks after the now former president of the organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, was forced to quit after saying women talk too much.
His comments sparked fury in the country where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in boardrooms, and he was replaced by Ms Hashimoto.
Later when asked whether he truly believed women talked too much, he replied: “I don’t listen to women that much lately, so I don’t know.”
Also in February, the country’s ruling political party announced that women would be invited to attend key meetings – as long as they don’t speak.
The Liberal Democratic Party proposals allow five female politicians to join its all-male board meetings as observers, and submit any opinions afterwards.
The delayed Tokyo Olympics – now scheduled to open on 23 July – have been swamped with problems.
About 80% of Japanese in polls say the Games should be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dope: Former weightlifting champion, Kashirina, suspended

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s five-time world champion weightlifter and Olympic medallist Tatiana Kashirina has been temporarily suspended for an anti-doping rule violation. Kashirina, who won silver at the 2012 Olympics and five gold medals at the World Championships between 2010 and 2018, was one of the favourites for a gold medal at next year’s Tokyo Games, reports […]
Sports

Guilty verdict: Maguire’s Man United captaincy not yet threatened

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are expected to back Harry Maguire as captain in the short-term, despite the defender being found guilty in a Greek court this week. MEN Sport understands there is no immediate decision planned by United to strip Maguire of the captaincy, nor will any ’emergency’ meeting take place in the coming days, contrary to […]
Sports

We need private partnership to develop sports, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has declared that the best model to developing Nigerian sports is through Private Public partnerships that resonates with what obtains in advanced countries.   The Minister made this assertion at the weekend after he visited the Ilaji Sports facilities at Oloyo town Akanran, Ona Ara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica