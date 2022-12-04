News

Fresh strike looms in varsities as ASUU holds NEC meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There is a palpable fear of a fresh round of strikes in Nigerian public universities as the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, holds its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Calabar, Cross River State.

It was learnt that the meeting started on Saturday, November 3, and is still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

ASUU has been embroiled in a labour dispute with the Federal Government over unfulfilled promises and the continued refusal to pay its members the eight-month withheld salaries for the last industrial action by the Union.

Recall that the Union had called off its eight-month strike on October 14, 2022, after the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, the government insisted on implementing the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy for the period the university workers were away from their duty posts.

A member of the ASUU’s NEC who spoke from Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital, confirmed that the Union is currently meeting.

“Yes, we have been meeting, and the meeting is still ongoing

“There is no picture now because no decision has been taken.

“The issue is that we are just taking reports; for now, we have not reached the issue of withheld salaries,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: Why I want power to remain in the North – Ex-Jonathan aide

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has said he wants power to remain in the North after 2023 so that southerners can understand the power of unity. Omokri disclosed this as he reacted to northern governors’ rejection of a power shift to the South. The governors made their position known after a meeting […]
News

Atiku donates N55m to Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N55 million to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, during a sympathy visit yesterday, Abubakar said the donation was his token to support the recovery process of those affected by the flood. Describing the […]
News

JUST IN: Anambra guber runs into hitch as thousands of electoral adhoc workers resign amid IPOB threats

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of ad hoc workers for the Anambra State governorship election have resigned due to fear of attacks by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), online newspaper, SaharaReporters is reporting. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in May increased the polling units in Anambra State from 4,608 to 5,720 with about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica