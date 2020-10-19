Metro & Crime

Freshly severed human head found on overhead bridge in Ilorin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A fresh severed human head has been found on the overhead bridge at the Post Office area in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The head, kept in a sack, was identified as that of one Usman, popularly known as ‘Lucifer’, an alleged cultist around Post Office and Railway axis in the area.
It was learnt that Lucifer’s head might have been chopped off by a rival cult group in the area on Sunday
There were reports of another dead body around the First Bank, Unity area, also in the state capital, suspected to have been axed to death by cultists
A shop owner in the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that  Usman was a well known cultist within the Post Office and Railway axis.
Spokesman for the Kwara State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olasunkanmi Ayeni, who was at the scene alongside men of the corps, confirmed the incident.
He said relevant agencies had been contacted for the evacuation of the severed head.

