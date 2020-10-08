Friendlies: Eagles set to end Algeria’s unbeaten run

With the arrival of all the invited players ahead of the forthcoming friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia, the Super Eagles is set to end African champions’ 18-match unbeaten run when they file out against each other on Friday in Austria.

The camp of the Super Eagles at the Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria is brimming with excitement and stout confidence that the mixture of old boys and new acts are capable of getting results in the two games as they also take on the continent’s second-ranked team Tunisia four days later.

Heartwarming news came on Monday evening when former Germany U-20 captain, Kevin Akpoguma, who arrived camp only to bond with Nigeria’s international train ahead of his switch to fatherland, was cleared by FIFA’s single judge to dorn the green-white-green henceforth. His clearance solidifies a dependable backline of Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and first-time invitee Zaidu Sanusi. Algeria, who have a second game against Mexico in The Netherlands on Tuesday, come into Friday’s game not only as the champions of Africa, but also on the back of an 18-match unbeaten run.

They have not lost on the pitch since they were bumped by the odd goal in an AFCON 2019 qualifier away in Benin Republic in October 2018. Two years earlier, they were bounced 3-1 by the Super Eagles in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo. Both teams ended the return leg in Constantine 1-1, though the Eagles had already picked the only World Cup ticket from the group ahead of that final encounter.

Tunisia, who play the Super Eagles on Tuesday at the same venue, will host Sudan’s Falcons at the Stade Olympique in Rades on Friday at the same time the Eagles are taking to the pitch against the Fennecs in Austria. Friday’s game, like Tuesday’s, will kick off at 8.30pm Austria time (7.30pm Kalu Nigeria time).

