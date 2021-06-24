Friendly against Mexico won’t affect Nigeria’s FIFA rankings –Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that soccer loving Nigerians do not need to lose sleep over the international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico holding in Los Angeles, USA on July 3. He explained that since the match will be played outside the international w i n d o w break, it will not affect the S u p e r Eagles wo r l d ranking. Nigerians are furious that the Nigeria Football Federation is lining home-based players against the Mexicans who are ranked 13th in the world. But the Super Eagles handler who will be watching the tie from the stands has said there is nothing to be worried about if they are beaten by Mexico. “This is a team for CHAN, it is a good preparation for them. It will be difficult to get a result because Mexico is a very wonderful team,” he said.
Related Articles
Euro 2020: Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital
Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship. Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday, when he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator on the […]
Qatar 2022: Late Dani Olmo goal rescues Spain in Georgia as Denmark hit eight
• Ferran Torres levelled for Spain in front of 15,000 fans in Tbilisi • Germany and Italy maintained their perfect starts with wins France and Spain enjoyed narrow wins in World Cup qualifying while Denmark hit eight past Moldova. The world champions France, who had made a stuttering start to qualifying with Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to […]
Kogi: Bello, Aghahowa score as novelty match ends all square
Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello was on the score sheet from the spot kick for the Kogi State Executive Council team on Tuesday when they played a 1-1 draw with a team of Ex Super Eagles players at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja The state played host to the likes of […]
