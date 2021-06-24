Friendly against Mexico won’t affect Nigeria’s FIFA rankings –Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that soccer loving Nigerians do not need to lose sleep over the international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico holding in Los Angeles, USA on July 3. He explained that since the match will be played outside the international w i n d o w break, it will not affect the S u p e r Eagles wo r l d ranking. Nigerians are furious that the Nigeria Football Federation is lining home-based players against the Mexicans who are ranked 13th in the world. But the Super Eagles handler who will be watching the tie from the stands has said there is nothing to be worried about if they are beaten by Mexico. “This is a team for CHAN, it is a good preparation for them. It will be difficult to get a result because Mexico is a very wonderful team,” he said.

