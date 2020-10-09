Sports

Friendly: New invitees give Rohr selection headache

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is having headache over his selection against Algeria today in the international friendly match, an official of the team said. Rohr has eight uncapped players to pick for the matches against the top North African teams.

The new arrivals are Cyriel Dessers (Genk), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland), Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg), Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim), Tobias Lawal (LASK) and Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered).

Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Rohr and his assistants are now saddled by selection problems for the friendlies because the new call-ups have stepped up competition for places in the team.

“The new players have been fantastic and Rohr has admitted he now has a selection headache,” he said in a television interview. “The new players have shown quality, they give us more options and have made the team more competitive.”

Rohr has capped the bulk of the squad training in Austria – Maduka Okoye, Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuel Chukwueze, Dele Alampasu, Mikel Agu, Paul Onuachu, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem. The 65-year-old coach may likely stick to his tried and trusted players to start, but FIFA allow for six changes for a friendly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Man United hope to reenact cup-winning era

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have proven themselves as regular trophy winners since 1990 and haven’t gone more than three years without winning silverware since then. They have not gone longer than three years without a trophy since 1990, when Sir Alex Ferguson began his amazing medal haul with the FA Cup. This year proves very crucial for […]
Sports

FA Cup: Lampard shrugs off silence from Chelsea owner, Abramovich

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frank Lampard is relaxed about not receiving a congratulatory message from Roman Abramovich after leading Chelsea into the Champions League, saying he feels support from the owner even though they are not in regular contact. Lampard said his sole aim is to keep Abramovich happy by challenging for the biggest trophies and he does not expect […]
Sports

COVID-19: No vaccine, no Olympics – Expert

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Tokyo Olympics will not be able to take place next summer unless a COVID-19 vaccine is found, a leading Japanese vaccine researcher has told Sky News. Professor Yoshiharu Matsuura, from the Research Foundation for Microbial Disease of Osaka University, told Sky News: “In Japan, the government is putting a large emphasis on vaccine development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: