Friendly: New invitees give Rohr selection headache

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is having headache over his selection against Algeria today in the international friendly match, an official of the team said. Rohr has eight uncapped players to pick for the matches against the top North African teams.

The new arrivals are Cyriel Dessers (Genk), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland), Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg), Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim), Tobias Lawal (LASK) and Matthew Yakubu (SKF Sered).

Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Rohr and his assistants are now saddled by selection problems for the friendlies because the new call-ups have stepped up competition for places in the team.

“The new players have been fantastic and Rohr has admitted he now has a selection headache,” he said in a television interview. “The new players have shown quality, they give us more options and have made the team more competitive.”

Rohr has capped the bulk of the squad training in Austria – Maduka Okoye, Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuel Chukwueze, Dele Alampasu, Mikel Agu, Paul Onuachu, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem. The 65-year-old coach may likely stick to his tried and trusted players to start, but FIFA allow for six changes for a friendly.

