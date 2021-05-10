Friendly: Nigeria, Senegal may clash in Austria

Following the postponement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers from June to September by the Confederation of African Football CAF, the Super Eagles might still have quality games to play during that period.

According to the reports coming from Senegal, negotiations are currently ongoing between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Federation Of Senegal Football (FSF).

Apart from Nigeria, Senegal is also having discussions with Cameroon and Ghana to have friendly matches, manager of the Cameroonian national team Bil Tchato confirmed the negotiation to news outlets in Senegal, RECORD. “Nothing is tied up yet.

Discussions are underway with our agent who represents us in the negotiations. Cameroonian and Nigerian federations are in negotiations and we are almost in-phase and the match is scheduled in Austri

