Sports

Friendly: Nigeria, Senegal may clash in Austria

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Following the postponement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers from June to September by the Confederation of African Football CAF, the Super Eagles might still have quality games to play during that period.

 

According to the reports coming from Senegal, negotiations are currently ongoing between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Federation Of Senegal Football (FSF).

 

Apart from Nigeria, Senegal is also having discussions with Cameroon and Ghana to have friendly matches, manager of the Cameroonian national team Bil Tchato confirmed the negotiation to news outlets in Senegal, RECORD. “Nothing is tied up yet.

 

Discussions are underway with our agent who represents us in the negotiations. Cameroonian and Nigerian federations are in negotiations and we are almost in-phase and the match is scheduled in Austri

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Red-hot Kwara Utd dare Rangers in Enugu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kwara United are the most inform team of the Nigeria Professional Football League as they have only lost one game after 10 matches of the season. The signing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has improved the lot of a team which battled relegation last season and they will be going to Enugu to […]
Sports

Okpara blasts Man United’s coach for disrespecting Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Super Eagles and PSG defender, Godwin Okpara, has slammed Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the lack of respect shown to the person of Odion Ighalo in recent times.   Okpara said the disrespect shown to the former Super Eagles player is a disrespect to all Africans as a whole. “Ighalo came […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup: Govt College Kaduna arrives Lagos for opener today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The players and officials of Government College, Kaduna are billed to arrive Lagos on Wednesday (today) for the opening match of the National Principals Cup football competition.   The Kaduna boys have a date with Igbobi College, Lagos in the opening match of the developmental competition slated to take place at the Agege Stadium on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica