Friendly: Rohr charges Eagles ahead Tunisia clash

…reshuffles line up, drops three players

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has charged his players to put up more efforts when they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in another international friendly game on Tuesday in Austria.

The Eagles lost 1-0 to African champions, Algeria in their first game in 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic which disrupted sports around the world. Ramy Bensebaini reacted fastest to the ball that he had nodded against another Algerian player in the box from a corner kick, to poke the ball behind goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for the only goal of the game played in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Tuesday’s big friendly game will take place at the Jacques Lemans Arena in the Austrian city of St. Veit an der Glan, following a fresh round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and officials on Monday. Coach Rohr has told his players they need to step up their game to make Nigerians happy after the defeat by Algeria drew flaks from everywhere.

The Franco-German tactician admits the absence of a number of first-team player somewhat weakened the texture of his band, but has challenged the squad to up the ante and show vibrancy especially in the fore against the 2004 African champions.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians. It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday,” he said.

All 24 players in camp were involved in Monday evening’s training session, and are available for selection. Tunisia have not beaten Nigeria in a competitive game since the 2004 AFCON that they hosted, when they edged the Super Eagles on penalty shoot-out after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation and extra time at the Stade Olympique in Rades, outside Tunis.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has rejigged his line up for today’s internationalfriendly againstTunisiainfar away Austria. Reports from the team’s camp in Austria said three players would be benched today.

The players are Paul Onuachu who came in as replacement for Napoli’s new signing Victor Osimhen, defender Semi Ajayi and Vice Captain, William Troost-Ekong who did not measure up against the Desert Foxes of Algeria. Samuel Kalu we gathered is also not safe from the axe as he might be replaced by another player for the encounter against Tunisia.

Like this: Like Loading...