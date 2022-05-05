Friendly: Salisu Yusuf to release Eagles list next week

Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf will next week release the list of players that will prosecute the two international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to name a substantive coach for the Eagles and our correspondent learnt Salisu has now been saddled with the responsibility of selecting the team. “Coach Salisu Yusuf has been saddled with the responsibilities of inviting players for the two international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador even if a new technical adviser is named next week,” a top official revealed. Ecuador listed the Super Eagles as one of its oppositions for a friendly game in June as it prepares for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...