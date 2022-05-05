Friendly: Salisu Yusuf to release Eagles list next week

Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf will next week release the list of players that will prosecute the two international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to name a substantive coach for the Eagles and our correspondent learnt Salisu has now been saddled with the responsibility of selecting the team. “Coach Salisu Yusuf has been saddled with the responsibilities of inviting players for the two international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador even if a new technical adviser is named next week,” a top official revealed. Ecuador listed the Super Eagles as one of its oppositions for a friendly game in June as it prepares for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Related Articles
Egypt launches legal action against FA officials over missing trophies
According to Egyptian newspaper, Ahram Egypt’s prosecutor- general has been requested to investigate the case of the trophies that went missing from the storehouse of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA. The Ministry of Youth and Sports in a statement remarked: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports referred the file to the attorney-general based on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UFC: Adesanya bows to Blachowicz in title fight
Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 38-year-old Blachowicz (28-8) made his first title defence in impressive style by outworking Adesanya (20-1), the fearsome 185-pound champion moving up for a shot […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFCON: Mane, Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts
Former Southampton duo Sadio Mane and Sofiane Boufal both scored to give Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Senegal and Morocco winning starts to their campaigns in Cameroon on Monday. Mane, who switched to Liverpool in 2016 after two years with the Saints, netted a penalty seven minutes into added time to deliver a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)