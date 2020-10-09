Sports

Friendly: Super Eagles lose to Algeria again

Posted on Author Reporter

 

It was a poor start for the Super Eagles in their new away strip as the side laboriously slumped 1-0 to an undoubtedly better organised Algerian side in the friendly encounter played in Austria on Friday night.
Starting with two debutants, Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka, the Super Eagles were a shadow of their previous sparkling outfit.
The 1-0 score line did little justice to the glaring control the Algerians had in the game.
Ramy Bensebaini scored the match’s only goal in the 6th minute as the Algerian could not capitalize on their dominant of the game. But they have extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches.
The North Africans also triumphed 1-0 in the semifinals of the last Nations Cup, which they went on to win.
Despite not having a good game, the Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr was quoted by the official twitter handle of the NFF as saying: “This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this. Now we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team.”
The team will face Tunisia in another friendly match on Tuesday.

