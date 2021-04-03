Arts & Entertainments

Friends, family treat Motunrayo Abiona to surprise birthday party

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

It was all pomp and thrills as friends, family and associates in the entertainment industry treated Motunrayo Abiona, better known as Mo, to a surprise 35th birthday soirée at the Golden Ox Restaurant, VI, Lagos on March 21. Speaking at the colourful event which had a number of guests in attendance in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, the stunned but overly excited and elegantly dressed celebrant, expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life and for all she has been able to achieve so far.

Reflecting on life at 35 and how she has weathered many storms to make a name for herself, the pretty wife and mother of one, said patience and diligence to values she hold dear drives her to be better each day as she strives on to leave an indelible mark in not only the wine and spirit industry but in the marketing world at large.

While saying she sees herself as a smart and savvy marketer, Mo said she is looking forward to more feats as she takes on more challenges to drive a positive change in our society. Dressed in a Gatsby theme, Motunrayo beamed with smiles and giggles as friends and family extolled her virtues and expressed their heartfelt wishes for her on her birthday anniversary.

The 25 guests in attendance drawn from a shortlist of family, friends, and associates which included Oluwabamike Olawunmi, popularly known as Bam Bam, were treated to good music, fine dining experience and dance. Born on March 21, 1986 in Lagos State, Nigeria, MO holds a bachelor degree in Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a post graduate certificate in Digital Marketing and Consumer Behaviour from the CIM United Kingdom. Aside from her work roles, she is passionate about acting, dancing, and creative arts.

