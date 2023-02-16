Friends honour memory of Lagos Pharmacist on first posthumous birthday

Close friends of Segun Emmanuel Ogundokun gathered virtually ahead of Friday 17 February 2023 to commemorate the first posthumous birthday of the cerebral Pharmacist whose life was cut tragically short in a devastating motorcycle collision on Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022.

Ogundokun, who worked with the Lagos State Government as a Pharmacist at Apapa General Hospital, would have been 34 years of age if he had survived the crash.

The family recounted that they were all at home when Ogundokun left for work that fateful day which was a public holiday, only for them to be called on phone before noon that their son and brother had been involved in a fatal accident.

According to the narration, Ogundokun was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Center at Ebute Metta, but did not make it to the hospital as he gave up the ghost on the way, due to the intensity of the injuries he sustained.

At the virtual gathering of his friends ahead of his posthumous birthday, there was a sense of sadness, as everyone remembered the vibrant, passionate and ever-smiling Ogundokun whose activeness in the community exuded so much grace as he always volunteered his time to help others.

He was also known for his unwavering commitment to his professional duties as well as his drive to succeed in whatever he does. His old school mates and colleagues attested to this while proclaiming that his legacy would live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.

“For Segun, life was easy-peasy – a quality that helped him lead the diverse personalities in Bola Ige Millennium Secondary School, Class of 2005. Though taken away in his prime, we would forever cherish his time with us. His legacy of togetherness remains. His values in peace making, prevails!

“Your birthday is finally here, and even though you are no longer with us on earth, we will still celebrate you just like we always do. You were taken away from us too soon, but we know you are in a better place,” said a statement by his 2005 alumni group.

Michael Igweshi, Maryam idi Bala, Eucharia Okoye, Tanba Stephen, Uche Brown, Nike Ogunshakin, all admitted that their late friend and former classmate always brought life with him wherever he went, adding that his easy-going demeanour was one to be admired.

Igweshi also recalled that Ogundokun made a huge contribution when he ventured into a delivery business in Lagos. He stated that Ogundokun was like a son to his own mother, and always made sure they were both in touch no matter the distance between them.

Lauretta Okonji, another close friend of Ogundokun, said: “I had been in denial but had finally come to terms with his demise. He taught me a lot of things in the little space we shared, and he is one who’d stick his neck out for anyone.”

Joy Ephraim and Sandra Okafor, who were also friends with Ogundokun, shared how he was the best friend anyone could have; adding that he was always willing to give medical advice for free, always ready to offer his shoulder for buddies to lean on, and was also very generous and supportive.

The deceased’s former colleagues during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Taraba State where he had the first phase of his service year in 2015, were not left out in the tributes.

“I miss the carefreeness of Segun. I could only wish that the Nigerian system valued life better than it currently does. I also hope that Segun’s family and friends can all find solace in the memories of the times we all shared with him,” said Ben Ugbana, a media professional, who had been friends with Ogundokun since sharing a room with him in Taraba.

Tunde Alabi, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, who also admitted sharing good times with Ogundokun during and after service year, stated that the late pharmacist was a typical example of those who smile in the face of hardship, adding that he didn’t appear to hold grudges against anyone.

“I never saw him get angry or react negatively. Segun was resourceful too. I cannot count how often he educated and advised me on the appropriate medicines to buy and how to use them. The world needs more people like him, who appreciate humanity and can put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.

On his part, Aanuoluwapo Shodipo said, “When you see Segun working, you would think he doesn’t play or flex, yet when you see him playing, you would think he is not hard working. That was one thing I learnt from him – the balance.”

Dr. Celestine Agholor, who referred to Ogundokun as someone with the Black Mamba mentality, said: “I knew him to be a down to earth guy who never allowed the troubles of the world to get to him. He just navigates swiftly and smoothly like he had a blueprint of how the universe operates.”

It was recalled that after his demise, a candlelight procession was held at the Ogundokun’s Lagos residence on Friday, May 6 2022, before the deceased was finally laid to rest on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Trinity Cemetery Olodi Apapa.

He is survived by his two sisters, two brothers and both parents. They take comfort in knowing that his memory and spirit will live on in the community.

“We are grateful to all his friends, colleagues, management of General Hospital Apapa, his schoolmates, his NYSC set, APC Ajeromi Ifelodun leaders and members, as well as the pharmaceutical association, who all reached out and comforted the family during the trying times,” younger brother, Akin Ogundokun concluded on behalf of the family.

Rest in peace Segun. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

