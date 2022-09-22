Sports

Friends plan birthday event for Odegbami at Ikoyi Club

Close friends of former international, Chief Segun Odegbami, are planning big to mark his 70th birthday at the Ikoyi Club I938. The event is being put together by the tennis section of the club and it will involve an exhibition match in honour of the man who brought smiles to many Nigerians with his soccer artistry. According to the secretary of the committee of friends, Evans Uko, Wednesday September 28 has been picked as the date for the celebration. “Odegbami is a sports icon in Nigeria and to be 70 years of age is a big achievement.

As friends, we want to celebrate him in a very special way at the tennis courts of Ikoyi Club,” Uko said. Ace journalist, Mr. Tunde Fagbenle, is the chairman of the committee putting this event together for the former international fondly called ‘Mathematical’ in his playing days. Other members of the committee are Labisi Abayomi, Wale Opejin, Kayode Muyiwa, Mr. Sesan Dada, Mr. Daisy Olotu, Felix Awogu and Victor Onyenkpa.

 



