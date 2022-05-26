Friends, political associates celebrate Aregbesola at 65

Family, friends and well-wishers yesterday converged on the Lagos residence of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to celebrate him as he clocked 65 years. Those present at the occasion include a former Osun State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Tourism, Prince Adetona Sikiru Ayedun, a former Lagos State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Rafiu Olorunwa and scores of supporters. Speaking at the event, Ayedun said: “The man we are celebrating today is a great mentor, a politician and a core activist and all of us here celebrating him are politicians and we have benefited greatly from his ocean of wisdom and benevolence.
Related Articles
Ikpeazu mourns Ossy, says lawmaker’s death monumental loss to Abia
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday described the death of a member representing Aba North/ Aba South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Prestige Ossy as shocking and extremely depressing. Ikpeazu in a statement by Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, his Chief Press Secretary, expressed deep sadness and profound grief at the death of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Philippine army may seek martial law return after suicide attacks
Twin blasts that killed 15 people in the volatile southern Philippines could both have been suicide bombings, the military said on Tuesday, representing an escalation of violence that the army chief said may require martial law to be re-imposed. Monday’s explosions on the southwest island of Jolo killed a mix of soldiers, police, civilians […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ganduje approves N489.2m for 29,126 students’ SSCE registration fee
The Kano State g ove r n m e n t has approved the sum of N489,258,000 million as registration fee for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for 29,126 students of the state. The approval came in preparation for the 2020 SSCE examinations, in which the sponsored students would also sit for the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)