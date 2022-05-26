Friends, political associates celebrate Aregbesola at 65

Family, friends and well-wishers yesterday converged on the Lagos residence of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to celebrate him as he clocked 65 years. Those present at the occasion include a former Osun State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Tourism, Prince Adetona Sikiru Ayedun, a former Lagos State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Rafiu Olorunwa and scores of supporters. Speaking at the event, Ayedun said: “The man we are celebrating today is a great mentor, a politician and a core activist and all of us here celebrating him are politicians and we have benefited greatly from his ocean of wisdom and benevolence.

