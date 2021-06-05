Arts & Entertainments

‘Friends’ star, Matthew Perry, splits from fiancée

American movie star, Matthew Perry, has called it quits with his fiancée, Molly Hurwitz. According to celebrity gossip agency, People, the movie star said their relationship did not work out. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said in a statement. “I wish Molly the best.” The former couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,” Perry told People in 2020. Their split comes on the heels of the premiere of the highly anticipated Friends reunion, which saw Perry getting back together with his former costars from the hit NBC sitcom.

