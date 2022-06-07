Business

Friesland Campina WAMCO posts 35% rise in revenue

Despite the difficult operating climate, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc reported a revenue increase of 35 per cent for the year ended December 31, 2021. The company announced this during its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, where it reported a good volume and value increase compared to the previous year. This includes increased competition and an influx of substitute propositions. Specifically, turnover increased by 35 per cent from N199.5 billion in 2020 to N268.4 billion in 2021. Operating profit increased by 13 per cent from N19.4 billion in 2020 to N22 billion in 2021. High finance costs due to naira devaluation led to a decline in profit before tax by 15 per cent from N14.9 billion in 2020 to N12.7 billion in 2021. Commenting on the performance, Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa Cluster, said: “In the year under review, we made excellent progress in strengthening our business strategies.

 

