Frills and thrills of AMAA 2022

The 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMMA) 2022, which was held last Sunday in Lagos, will remain memorable to attendees and winners as Nigerian films claimed the top spot with a total of eight awards. At the awards ceremony that had King Sunny Ade serenading nominees, African film enthusiasts, and practitioners, Tanzania’s ‘Tug of War’ and South Africa’s ‘Surviving Gaza,’ came close to Nigeria with four awards each while ‘Borga,’ a film shot by a German director in Ghana, came next with three awards.

Other films that won different categories include Somalia and Kenya’s ‘Ayaanle,’ Senegal’s ‘Astel,’ Uganda’s ‘No way out’ and ‘Tembele,’ USA’s ‘Contraband’ and ‘Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story’ and Peru’s ‘The Rumba King.’ Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia hosted the colourful and enthralling awards ceremony that was televised live on StarTimes channels.

The Nigerian films that won the eight awards are Bolanle Austen Peters’ ‘Man of God’ with two awards, Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ with two awards, Tope Oshin’s ‘Here love lies’ with one award, Tunde Aina’s ‘Underbelly’ with one award, Ogo Okpue’s ‘A Song from the Dark’ with one award and Walter Banger’s ‘Jolly Roger.’

With several nominees from different parts of Africa and the Diaspora in attendance, the 2022 AMAA also had thrilling performances from P-Square twins, Choc City’s Young Jon and Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies. Two of the high points of the awards ceremony include P-Square’s performance and King Sunny Ade’s double appearance on the AMAA stage. Speaking at the event, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Founder of AMAA and Chief Executive Officer of the African Film Academy, urged African filmmakers to shun ego and embrace collaboration to enhance the growth of the African film industry. She stressed the need for film practitioners in Africa to unite and chart a pathway for African leaders in supporting the creative sector.

 

