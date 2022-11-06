Frills as 3D Elegant Flix magazine berths

With its mission of pioneering a definitive innovative genre in the publishing space, Elegant Flix, an online magazine which covers interests surrounding lifestyle, entertainment, business, politics, sports has finally stake off.

The magazine which was recently launched in the United Kingdom by award-winning Queen of the Nollywood International, HRM Florence Okonkwo (publisher) showcases the talent and rich cultural heritage of Nigerians and other countries all over the world -its art, being showcased to a larger audience, to inform, entertain, educate, having no barrier of age, tribe, race, ethnicity, and being made available to all to enjoy.

Speaking on the aesthetics of the bimonthly 3D magazine , Okonkwo who is also known as Queen of the Red Carpet says: “ We are targeted at reader delight and satisfaction, creating that sublime emotional connectivity between reader and publisher.

Therefore, as a pioneering e-magazine publisher we are human-centered and as such user-focused. With our interactive flippable 3D pages, we give you a sense of tangibility to the magazine. It is a digital tactile experience that allows you to flip the pages of the magazine with a swipe and watch the page literally flip in the expected direction.

It is a fun and highly responsive feature that makes for a somewhat traditional reading experience— from the turning of a page to the slosh sound of actually flipping a page.”

She added that the executives, reporters and brand ambassadors of the magazine proudly supported by NOIRETV are persons of high moral standards who have distinguished themselves over the years both in their private and public lives.

They include Prof. Dr. Pauline Long (Ambassador); High Chief Richmond MacGrey, (Ambassador); Chief Bimbo Roberts Folayan(Ambassador); Mayor Olalekan A. Ajibola(Executive); Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas (Ambassador); Amb Yvette Philbert Chief Agility Onwurah (Ambassador) and Austin Ajayi (President).

