Body & Soul

Frills as 3D Elegant Flix magazine berths

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

With its mission of pioneering a definitive innovative genre in the publishing space, Elegant Flix, an online magazine which covers interests surrounding lifestyle, entertainment, business, politics, sports has finally stake off.

The magazine which was recently launched in the United Kingdom by award-winning Queen of the Nollywood International, HRM Florence Okonkwo (publisher) showcases the talent and rich cultural heritage of Nigerians and other countries all over the world -its art, being showcased to a larger audience, to inform, entertain, educate, having no barrier of age, tribe, race, ethnicity, and being made available to all to enjoy.

Speaking on the aesthetics of the bimonthly 3D magazine , Okonkwo who is also known as Queen of the Red Carpet says: “ We are targeted at reader delight and satisfaction, creating that sublime emotional connectivity between reader and publisher.

Therefore, as a pioneering e-magazine publisher we are human-centered and as such user-focused. With our interactive flippable 3D pages, we give you a sense of tangibility to the magazine. It is a digital tactile experience that allows you to flip the pages of the magazine with a swipe and watch the page literally flip in the expected direction.

It is a fun and highly responsive feature that makes for a somewhat traditional reading experience— from the turning of a page to the slosh sound of actually flipping a page.”

She added that the executives, reporters and brand ambassadors of the magazine proudly supported by NOIRETV are persons of high moral standards who have distinguished themselves over the years both in their private and public lives.

They include Prof. Dr. Pauline Long (Ambassador); High Chief Richmond MacGrey, (Ambassador); Chief Bimbo Roberts Folayan(Ambassador); Mayor Olalekan A. Ajibola(Executive); Chief Ejezie Emeka Rollas (Ambassador); Amb Yvette Philbert Chief Agility Onwurah (Ambassador) and Austin Ajayi (President).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Adesomoju: Another feather to her cap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Deputy Director, Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC), Mrs. Olubunmi Adenike Adesomoju, has been appointed as the new Director, Office of the Public Defender (OPD).   This is according to a memo signed by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-bey on Tuesday. Her appointment was said to take immediate effect. […]
Body & Soul

11th studio album, fans wish MI gets his vibe back

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There was a time in the music scene when Nigerian Rapper, MI Abaga was the toast.   Though an average music lover in Nigeria is not the core rap fan but MI carved a niche for himself with his style of rap music. But after a few albums, the MI rave blew away and it […]
Body & Soul

Wale Tinubu’s enviable disposition to humanity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kindness is a pearl of the heart; without it, the heart is just an empty shell. Kindness is considered as one of the most adored and idolized qualities of a good character. Billionaire businessman and Group Chief Executive, Oando Group, Jubril Adewale Tinubu perfectly believes in the afore maxim, as it’s obvious he understands the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica