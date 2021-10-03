Politics

Fringe parties on the verge of extinction in Ondo

Since the conclusion of the last governorship election in Ondo State, some political parties have closed offices, fueling speculations that they may go into extinction before the 2023 polls.

 

Among the 17 registered political parties in Nigeria, only few have physical presence in the state.

 

They include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party (AP) Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). While PDP, APC, SDP, APGA, Accord Party (AP) and ZLP have offices in the state, others only exist on papers. However, party offices have been under lock and key since Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was reelected for the second term in office.

 

The worst hit is the ZLP, which has former Governor Olusegun Mimiko as its national leader and former federal lawmaker, Hon Joseph Akinlaja as state chairman.

 

The party has gone under since the last governorship election in the state. In fact, the billboard which showed that the property is a political party office has been removed, signifying the ‘death’ of the party that has a member at the State House of Assembly. Among the deluge of registered political parties in the state, only APC and the major opposition PDP offices still function.

 

This development has left the political leaders and members of the fringe political parties in a dilemma over their political future. Some of the members who worked for the candidates of the parties have since returned to their original political parties.

 

For instance, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Taofiq Olawale Abdusalam, has since returned to the APC while former Chief Whip, Otunba Olumide Araoyinbo has gone back to PDP. Many others are considering dumping their political parties and leaders to allow them a footing in the 2023 election.

 

Equally noteworthy is that the running mate to the ZLP governorship candidate in the October 10 election, Gboye Adegbenro, an engineer is at the crossroads over his political future. Adegbenro, a native of Ilara Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area, in Ondo Central Senatorial District was the candidate of ZLP in 2019 before he stepped down for his godfather, Mimiko. The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure is a beautiful bride of all major political parties in the state.

 

With ZLP in comatose, the PDP and APC have made moves to woo him into their fold. For instance, the leader of APC in the state, Governor Akeredolu has described him as an exemplary politician.

 

In his remarks at a dinner as parts of activities to usher in the new administration, tagged: Aketi Inauguration Golf tournament Akeredolu said Adegbenro is a young man worthy of emulation in the state

 

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale , former Chairman of Nigerian Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye, Chairman Aketi Inauguration Golf Tournament, Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alade, and many notable Nigerians.

 

Just as the leadership of APC wanted him in their party ahead of 2023, some PDP leaders have been dangling the Senate’s ticket of the party before him. Alternatively, he may be considered as House of Representative candidate for Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency.

 

The slot is usually shared between Idanra and Ifedore Local Governments. With an Idanre man, Tajudeen Adefisoye as the member, the seat moves to Ifedore in the next dispensation.

 

A source in the PDP said the party has been approaching some members of the party that have left for APC and ZLP because of the last governorship election. He said Adegbenro has political value and may swing votes for the party in the next election if he is in the party.

 

The Media Adviser to Adegbenro, Mr. Kunle Ajibogun said many political parties have approached his boss ahead of the next election. However, he said the ZLP running mate has not made up his mind. He added that Adegbenro has not dumped the political family of former Governor Mimiko.

