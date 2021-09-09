Sports

Fringe players targeting starting squad, says Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said some players in his makeshift team that defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in Mindero have created more headaches for him with their performances as they have pushed for places in the starting squad. Six of the players that started in the 2-0 win against Liberia in Lagos last Friday were not available for selection after their clubs in the United Kingdom barred them from traveling to Cape Verde, a country on its Red List for COVID-19. Players including Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo who all started against Liberia were not in the 2-1 win.

However, their absences were not terribly felt as new stars, Innocent Bonke, Kingsley Michael and Chidera Ejuke proved their worth in Cape Verde. An imp r e s s e d R o h r s a i d : “ T h e n e w players have brought in a new competition to the first team. “We have had (Innocent) Bonke in our scouting team, they did well, we missed harmony in the early moment, but they did a good job.

“It was a difficult game for us, we needed to build a new team, it wasn’t easy, but in Nigeria, we have abundant talents.” The coach said he hopes to keep winning on the way to Qatar 2022. “We are happy to win this game, it is not easy to come back, the goal we conceded was unfortunate. We need to continue winning and play well,” he charged.

