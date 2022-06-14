Health

From Africa CDC to US top job, Dr. John Nkengasong makes history in America

The former Africa CDC director Dr. John Nkengasong was sworn into office on Monday to serve as ambassador-at-large and coordinator of United States government activities to combat HIV/AIDS globally.

Dr. Nkengasong, who was born in Cameroon, is the first person of African origin to hold the position. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 5, 2022.

President Joe Bidenbnominated Nkengasong for the position last September while he was still serving as the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a specialized technical institution of the African Union headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

 

