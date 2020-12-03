Sports

From Barber’shop to boxing stardom: The story of Baby Face Babatunde

A little over five years ago, Rilwan Babatunde, then 18, was a barbershop apprentice in the Egbeda area of Lagos. In between watching his boss give haircuts to customers, the teenager flirted with boxing, sparring with other boxers in the neighbourhood.

In February2015, Rilwanhadarrivedthe LagosBoxing Hallof FameGymalong with 100 boxers, who came to what could pass for an audition of amateur boxers for the professional cadre. The audition was the first edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search. The selectors, who included boxing icons such as Obisia Nwakpa, Joe Mensah and Jerry Okorodudu, worked for three days and on the final day, he had been omitted from the final list, but the selectors, perhaps reluctantly, reviewed their decision and included him among those selected. Put in camp for two weeks along with those selected, the selectors, who were also the trainers, marveled at how quickly he responded to training and started raving about him. There were still rough edges, notably the defensive part, but they were optimistic that those could be smoothened within a short time. And they were. By the time his professional debut took place at GOtv Boxing Night 7 in July 2016, those rough edges were no longer easily noticeable.

Related Articles
Sports

Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-match in Villarreal’s win

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles sensation, Samuel Chukuweze, was named man-of-the-match following Villarreal’s hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Mallorca at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Chukwueze, who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute. The Nigerian raced down the wing, getting away from a […]
Sports

New date emerges for Fury-Wilder III

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight is being targeted for December 19 with locations “all over the world” still in the running, according to Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs. Wilder is contracted to another WBC heavyweight championship match-up before Fury can face his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte or stage an undisputed title fight […]
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]

