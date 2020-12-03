From Barber’shop to boxing stardom: The story of Baby Face Babatunde

A little over five years ago, Rilwan Babatunde, then 18, was a barbershop apprentice in the Egbeda area of Lagos. In between watching his boss give haircuts to customers, the teenager flirted with boxing, sparring with other boxers in the neighbourhood.

In February2015, Rilwanhadarrivedthe LagosBoxing Hallof FameGymalong with 100 boxers, who came to what could pass for an audition of amateur boxers for the professional cadre. The audition was the first edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search. The selectors, who included boxing icons such as Obisia Nwakpa, Joe Mensah and Jerry Okorodudu, worked for three days and on the final day, he had been omitted from the final list, but the selectors, perhaps reluctantly, reviewed their decision and included him among those selected. Put in camp for two weeks along with those selected, the selectors, who were also the trainers, marveled at how quickly he responded to training and started raving about him. There were still rough edges, notably the defensive part, but they were optimistic that those could be smoothened within a short time. And they were. By the time his professional debut took place at GOtv Boxing Night 7 in July 2016, those rough edges were no longer easily noticeable.

