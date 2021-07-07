News

From being a navy man to an entrepreneur, Douglas James has used digital marketing in a versatile way

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Douglas James, the now renowned digital marketing pro, has been around for a long time now. He has seen many ideas not receiving their credit due to low advertising on digital platforms.

 

He has seen many businesses flop due to ignorance and by just using traditional ways

 

 

. The instinct that he could lift people and create strong entrepreneurs who knew how to work their ways into success excited him and he was quick to follow his gut. The knowledge required to guide the budding entrepreneurs was the key.

James, due to his trials and errors, had gained a lot of experience and now it was time to use it for a bigger purpose where he could lift up families financially and raise bright-minded entrepreneurs who would be further interested in giving back to society.

 

One man cannot possibly uplift the entire world. Hence, James wanted to create a group of people like him who care about society and eliminate the gap between the rich and the poor.

 

The realization that he must do this hit him during his navy days. Back in 2015, he was deployed as a humanitarian where he got to see the unfair life circumstances people had to face.

 

Even for basic needs like shoes, people had to struggle. When he was back home, he gave entrepreneurship a go. He launched his career as a business owner. Soon the effects of the virtual world started to hit him. The sales digital marketing was bringing in was huge and the strategies were not expensive too. The traditional costs like rent were being eliminated. Social media was a complete game-changer for him.

Soon he came across Facebook ads which brought huge attention towards business and sales were going up beyond expectations.

 

After using the tool for his own gain, he started teaching people online. His coaching classes grew in demand and the neighbouring business outlets were quick to respond. His proven strategies which were being shared through classes online were actually working and people were being converted into customers through ads.

To date, James has trained over 2000 budding entrepreneurs who have achieved success from his proven online strategies and marketing techniques which are definite to bring in sales. This is the reason behind the name given to him, ‘The High-Ticket Client Guy’. There is a lot more to learn from Douglas James, both in his capacity as an entrepreneur and a digital marketer.

 

To know more, follow him on:
Instagram: @the_douglasjames
Twitter: @Douglas_james_
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/douglas.doherty.3
YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCCPihBrI1vmZ2n2Fs7COmGg
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglas-james-1a93b8110/
Personal website: https://thedouglasjames.com

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil nears .4m COVID-19 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil is on the verge of registering 400,000 coronavirus deaths this week, after the Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,163 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 398,185. Brazil is quickly catching up with the world’s worst death toll in the United States, which has seen more than 570,000 […]
News

Lagos govt, First Bank float N5bn education loan policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Government in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched N5 billion post-coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery support capital for education sector to support lowcost private schools across the state in mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic. The intervention fund, which targets over 2,000 private schools, was formally launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, […]
News

Classmate who knocked down Arotile ‘has no driver’s licence’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former classmate who hit Tolulope Arotile, first female combat helicopter pilot of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), “has no driver’s licence”.   Arotile died from head injuries on Tuesday when she was knocked down by a car driven by her old classmate at the Kaduna NAF base. Military sources, according to Channels TV, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica