From being a navy man to an entrepreneur, Douglas James has used digital marketing in a versatile way

Douglas James, the now renowned digital marketing pro, has been around for a long time now. He has seen many ideas not receiving their credit due to low advertising on digital platforms.

He has seen many businesses flop due to ignorance and by just using traditional ways

. The instinct that he could lift people and create strong entrepreneurs who knew how to work their ways into success excited him and he was quick to follow his gut. The knowledge required to guide the budding entrepreneurs was the key.

James, due to his trials and errors, had gained a lot of experience and now it was time to use it for a bigger purpose where he could lift up families financially and raise bright-minded entrepreneurs who would be further interested in giving back to society.

One man cannot possibly uplift the entire world. Hence, James wanted to create a group of people like him who care about society and eliminate the gap between the rich and the poor.

The realization that he must do this hit him during his navy days. Back in 2015, he was deployed as a humanitarian where he got to see the unfair life circumstances people had to face.

Even for basic needs like shoes, people had to struggle. When he was back home, he gave entrepreneurship a go. He launched his career as a business owner. Soon the effects of the virtual world started to hit him. The sales digital marketing was bringing in was huge and the strategies were not expensive too. The traditional costs like rent were being eliminated. Social media was a complete game-changer for him.

Soon he came across Facebook ads which brought huge attention towards business and sales were going up beyond expectations.

After using the tool for his own gain, he started teaching people online. His coaching classes grew in demand and the neighbouring business outlets were quick to respond. His proven strategies which were being shared through classes online were actually working and people were being converted into customers through ads.

To date, James has trained over 2000 budding entrepreneurs who have achieved success from his proven online strategies and marketing techniques which are definite to bring in sales. This is the reason behind the name given to him, ‘The High-Ticket Client Guy’. There is a lot more to learn from Douglas James, both in his capacity as an entrepreneur and a digital marketer.

