From Corporate America to Global Success: The Sheri Hamilton Story

Sheri Hamilton didn’t become the COO of a $750 million empire overnight. As the daughter of a business owner, Sheri understood the inner workings of entrepreneurship from a very young age.

Thus, as she reached adulthood, Sheri quickly got to work making a name for herself in the corporate world.

Beginning at JP Morgan Chase for over nine years, she took the operation from inception to over 115 employees, and was eventually invited to train incoming staff members at other operations centers in the company’s policies and procedures. From there, Sheri went on to build a new mortgage operation center for Option One Mortgage in Southern California. At this point in her career, Sheri began to gain notoriety amongst her colleagues. She went on to work briefly as the right hand to the studio head of a major motion picture studio in Hollywood, before being noticed by Grant Cardone.

According to Sheri, her greatest obstacle was her own sense of invalidation. “It’s so easy to get talked out of your ideas before you even start when you are faced with the mechanics, costs, and worst of all, unsolicited advice from your “friends” who tried it and failed,” she says.

However, Sheri has made it a point to not let fear of failure stand in the way of chasing her dreams. After Grant made her an offer she couldn’t refuse, Sheri accepted her current role as COO of Cardone Enterprises in 2011 and has been helping Grant take his 10X brand and technology to the world ever since. She explains, “Fear, Grant would say, stands for ‘False Events Appearing Real.’ Fear is usually unfounded, but it definitely feels real. It’s something you must move through, and Grant would even say, it shows you what you must do. Moving into what you fear is the best way to expand.”

And expand Sheri has. Since her addition to the company in 2011, Cardone Enterprises has grown from a portfolio of four properties and staff of four to a thriving venture with over 140 employees and a portfolio of 8,275 units worth over $2 billion. Sheri has made the success of Cardone Enterprises her duty, obligation, and responsibility. In turn, she continues to reap the benefits of decades of hard work.

Sheri defines financial stability as “the ability to do, create, live, and work as you wish, without the obligation to do something you hate, just to get by.”

However, she is primarily motivated by the sense of accomplishment she feels helping other entrepreneurs achieve success. With two online universities serving over 338,000 individuals and Forbes 100 Companies, and 10X Growth Conference, the world’s largest entrepreneurial event in the world, Sheri gets the opportunity to see the impact of Cardone Enterprises up close. “We do what others refuse to do and our technology actually works,” she says.

“We get success stories from people using Grant’s principals in his books and universities every day. We actually have a usable technology that works for those that apply it. And that is so gratifying.”

