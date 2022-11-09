From Dump Site To Stadium: Dare commissions ‘Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium’ in Oyo

Ode Aremo quarters located in front of the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo Town was an eyesore and a spectacle that exuded a malodorous stench to everyone. Until 2008, it was a dump site where many young ones, and even elderly people, whose houses did not have latrines, used to dump their refuse and defecate. The nuisance, which the location constituted, moved some prominent Oyo elders, led by Prince Archbishop. Ayo Ladigbolu, (during the 70th birthday celebration of the now late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III), to conceive the idea of turning the eyesore into a cynosure.

Eyesore

The Ayo Ladigbolu-led Metropolitan Development Association noted that: “Ode Aremo was our number one challenge and embarrassment. The stench from the debris and squalor was not only an eyesore to the public, but a great nuisance to worshippers at the Oyo Central Mosque located directly opposite the refuse dump of massive dimension and malodorous spread. “By the end of 2008, we not only had a clean looking Ode Aremo but also more playing and trading space. The then ‘new’ Ode Aremo was therefore converted to a Youth Recreational Centre (for competitive football matches), as well as, Public Commons or Plaza for festive events. On March 7, 2018, the Metropolitan Development Association in conjunction with Hon. Prince Akeem Adeyemi (a.k.a. Skimeh) did the ground breaking and presentation of the prototype of the Oba Adeyemi III Arcade in the presence of His Excellency Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, the late Governor of Oyo State, with the Alaafin, the Oyomesi, Omo Obas and many eminent persons in attendance,” the Archbishop said on the occasion.

Appeal

While appreciating the magnanimity of the Alaafin in allowing the stadium to be located at Ode Aremo, he appealed to: “Our people in the Oyo community to make the best use of this valuable facility, and protect it from damage or vandalisation. It belongs to us and we must protect it to enjoy it for long.” On Thursday, October 20, the completed ‘Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III Mini Stadium’ was thus inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, with the initiator, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, who is currently the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing the Oyo federal constituency at the lower Chamber of the National Assembly, in attendance. The inauguration of the football arcade was witnessed by many dignitaries and indigenes of Oyo who watched the selected stars from Oyo and Ibadan play against each other to the admiration of all. Among the players that featured in the friendly competition were former football stars including: Dimeji Lawal, Dele Ajiboye, Muyiwa Lawal, Ademola Ikudaisi and with Skimeh as captain of the Oyo Alaafin Ambassadors.

First goal

The Alaafin’s son scored the first goal for the Oyo Stars while a player from the Ibadan Stars scored the other thus ending the game in a 1-1 draw. In his address, the Ogbomoso, Oyo Stateborn minister, who was full of praises for the late Alaafin, said that he is a son to the monarch because of his very close affinity with the palace since he was the Chief of Staff to the former governor of Lagos State, and now the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He noted that the feat achieved in seeing the mini stadium completed was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that youth of the country are encouraged to be useful to their communities, and thereby shun vices. He appreciated the late Alaafin and his son, Prince Akeem for initiating the idea by turning the dump site to a useful mini stadium, thus contributing to the environmental sanitation of the community.

Delighted

The elated minister, who was flanked by the Director General of the Ministry of Sports, Prof. Olawale Morounkola, the Director of Procurement, Mr. Segun Oke and Engr. Tunji Okedairo, Ag. Director/Facilities and Stadium Management Department, said in his address that: “There is a national plan under the Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop grassroots sporting facilities. Apart from this mini stadium commissioned today, there are other mini stadia that have been built and commissioned across the country especially under the seven and a half years of President Muhammadu Buhari. Today is very significant because of the passion and drive behind it; because of the late Alaafin who wanted this to happen; because of his son Hon. Akeem Adeyemi who drove that vision and of course by me who also, and the plans that we have. “You can see the story of this stadium from a rubbish heap to a stadium and I think it will benefit our youths. Sixty one per cent of those involved in sports are the youth of this country. Aside from football, I am sure other sports will be played here. We hope that we will have about another four mini stadia in different parts of the country in the next seven months, completed and handed over to the communities like we have done today.”

Maintenance

Asked how the stadium would be maintained lest it becomes abandoned and moribund in no distant time, Dare said: “I think there is a need to have a Facility Manager to take care of this stadium’s maintenance because maintenance has been a challenge for us. We have over 110 facilities built by the Federal Government across the country. Because of lack of maintenance over the years and over the decades, more than 85 per cent of these types of facilities have gone completely bad. “Under President Buhari, we have seen the return and rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. We have seen that of the National Stadium, Surulere, which was abandoned for 19 years. When you go to the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, formerly Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, it is almost 45 per cent back on the steam. So, maintenance is very important and I am glad that Hon. Akeem has already shown me the plan he has. “The Metropolitan Team, led by Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu will also work with them so that they can get a Facility Manager. Once it is well managed, it is going to last for a long time,” the minister said.

Prince speaks

Speaking with New Telegraph, Prince Akeem Adeyemi noted that the inauguration was part of activities marking the October 15 posthumous 84th birthday of his father, who joined his ancestors on April 22, 2022 at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, having reigned for 52 years. While appreciating the Federal Government and the minister for the support given to the community to ensure the mini stadium was constructed and inaugurated, Hon. Adeyemi said that the stadium would serve various socioeconomic purposes, noting that: “Students, workers, artisans, associations and members of this community in general will benefit from this stadium. This is an idea of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, facilitated by me through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. “Youth development is a very crucial agenda in engaging the youths in rewarding activities that will keep their minds busy away from social vices. The infrastructural facilities provided here will attract many budding talents that will grow to be stars like the current captain of the 3SC who came to play for Oyo Stars because he was a product of grassroots football. We have a player called ‘Pere’. He has played for Bayelsa United. He is also a product of grassroots football. All the Dimeji Lawals; all the Muyiwa Lawals; all the Ajiboyes that you see playing here with us today are all products of grassroots football. “And I am glad to tell you that the Minister of Youth and Sports has demonstrated tremendous encouragement for youth and grassroots football. When you engage the youth in sporting activities like this, you take them away from vices and their talent and energy can be used positively not only for themselves, their families, but the community in which they live in general,” Skimeh said.

Islamic cleric

An Islamic cleric, who also spoke during the inauguration, said he could not count how many times he defecated on the Ode Aremo quarters when it was in a bushy and unkempt state. “As I look around this stadium today, my mind keeps prickling me that I was part of those who made this place a foulsmelling and dirty spectacle when I was a young boy. I could never have imagined that the dump site where we used to defecate all about could turn to be a place of attraction like this. I give kudos to our Alaafin, our Hon. Akeem, the Minister of Sports, as well as, the Federal Government,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...