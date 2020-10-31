FROM FELA’S ZOMBIE TO DAVIDO’S FEM Soundtracks of the #EndSARS protests

The past few weeks have been both interesting and devastating. They will go down in history as some of the most exciting as well as saddening moments for the youths of Nigeria, who thronged out in their numbers across major cities in the country to denounce with unflinching tone, alleged police brutality and other excesses of the now defunct police tactical unit, the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

The calls for the proscription of the police unit soon escalated to a demand for an absolute reform of the system of governance in the country. While the protests last, Nigerian music has at many points underlined and amplified in tones and strings, the agitations of the Nigerian youths against police brutality in particular and bad governance in general.

Some of the songs played at the protests are reminiscent of the fact that the struggle to reinstate good governance, hold public office holders accountable and demand an equitable system is a long struggle; a fight that has been inherited by several generations one after the other.

The tempo of these songs gives the protesters a scurry rush of adrenaline while its message reminds them of the essence of the struggle and the need to push it through till a logical end.

The protests might have come and gone taking away many lives of peaceful protesters with itself as armed forces open fire on them about a week ago but these songs would remain indelible in the minds of many as having transcended beyond being played at lush parties and rowdy clubs to becoming the soundtrack of a generational quest for improved governance. Burna Boy’s ‘Monsters You Made’ was a terrific companion for protestors.

The song, off the singer’s last album, Twice As Tall, couldn’t have been deployed at a better time. As much as its creator got criticized for being aloof at the start of the protest, the Burna Boy’s Chris Martinassisted song made an impressive presence at every protest ground. From Lagos to Port Harcourt to Abuja, amplifiers hoofed Chris Martin singing, “We are the monsters you made…” in reference to political elites while Burna prophesizes about an eventual skirmish between the ruling class and the common man when the latter gets tired of the status quo.

From the protests itself to the condemnable looting that followed, the song embodies everything. Peter and Paul of PSquare might have gone their separate ways but the #EndSARS protest wishfully brought them back to perform on the streets albeit without their presence.

In 2015, the superstar duo dropped their sophomore album, Get Squared. The song, ‘Oga Police’ was the third track on the project. On the song, the now defunct group decried the ills of law enforcement in the country.

It was simply about a young man who was being harassed and eventually arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force just for driving his own car. When you consider the pattern of profiling that the SARS unit has been condemned for, the song is a perfect fit. Its topical resonance with the elementary essence of the agitation made it grace the protest grounds across major cities in the country.

When African China said “Mr. President, lead us well; if you be senator, senate am well, if you be police, police well well, no dey take bribe”, little did the singer knew that 14 years after the track was released, it will reflect the angst of a younger generation than himself.

“My God, police man go see white, e go tell you say, I say that thing na red” laments the singer on the same track in condemnation of corruption in the policing system. It echoes the multiple accusations of cover-ups by policemen.

The singer himself was a victim of police harassment. Back in February of 2017, he shared a video of a police officer threatening to shoot him. For the most part, the song might be a letter to the President but it also highlighted the need for public servants to judiciously perform their duties in an attempt to ensure a better society. It is then a no brainer for protesters to bring back the classic to the battle ground.

This suits the call for the central government to be more responsible in its treatment of its citizen which is one of the pivotal reasons for the protests. Several videos from protest grounds made it to social media with protesters gyrating and the song scoring their energy at the background.

It would have been weird that in a protest that made music its fueling resource and an artistic expression of its grievances, the progenitor of Afrobeat didn’t make a significant contribution. Fela’s Sorrow, Tears and Blood was played during the protest as much as Zombie. The latter however got more traction for its suitability for current circumstances.

Zombie was dedicated at the time Fela released it to the military government which was harassing him and the entirety of what he represents. Listening to the song, many today could draw similarities to current trends as armed forces are being used against majority of civilians by the powerful minorities while men of the armed forces fail to realize that they are pawns themselves.

As #EndSARS protesters echoed increased pay for cops in their #5for5 demands, the track made a lot more sense, hence its dominance at protest grounds during the agitations. Eedris Abdulkareem’s ‘Jaga Jaga’ didn’t only make a comeback at the protests on the Nigerian soil, it was also notably played at solidarity rallies in the UK, India and other gatherings of Nigerians in African countries.

‘Jaga Jaga’ evokes the inherent feeling of hopelessness that many Nigerians feel today; the same feeling that has riled them up to take over the street and decry the state of the nation. As Eedris sang, ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga, everything suffer suffer’, it doesn’t feel like the song has been released some 16 years ago.

It sounded like a rare towing of Falz’s line of thoughts about conscious music while releasing ‘Moral Instruction’, just last year. Many connected with it because several years after its release, not a lot has changed about the Nigerian state except the symbol of the political party in power and the physical not ideological representation of who heads the government.

Unfortunately, unlike Obasanjo who had to invite Eedris over for a talk after the release of the song, the current head of government was at the very least oblivious of the reflectiveness of the song despite that many young Nigerians deployed it during the protest as a musical manifestation of their feeling about the perpetual upheaval that has become a daily show in the Nigerian zeitgeist.

Videos on social media from the protest in Port Harcourt, revealed that the song particularly took centre- stage for the city’s natural attitude towards conflict and agitations. Davido’s FEM is the surprising champion in the league of soundtracks of the #EndSARS protest.

It really was never meant to be. FEM wasn’t a political song but it gained notoriety for signalling to the ruling older lot, to maintain a backseat in the larger scheme of things and allow the younglings have a say which was one of the underlining tones of the protests.

FEM, Davido’s shot at his rivals was repurposed during the protests. It was significant for being used to tell the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to shut up while addressing protesters on the 13th of October much to the chagrin of the governor. It was an episode that left many surprised at the communal effrontery of the protest.

For most Nigerians, music is a means of escapism from their realities but over the course of the protests which seems to have since been in limbo, the same music championed the drive to demand a change to those realities.

